A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha High Court for the heinous murder of his wife

Despite murdering his wife the man falsely reported her as a missing person to the police, leading to a subsequent investigation

The details of the horrific murder disturbed South Africans and many say the only fitting punishment is the death penalty

BUTTERWORTH - The Mthatha High Court handed down a life sentence to Yibanathi MacGyver Ndema, a 45-year-old man convicted of the brutal murder of his wife, Noluvuyo Nonkwelo, 36.

The court's verdict comes after an investigation exposed Ndema's disturbing actions that unfolded in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

Deceptive reporting unraveled

According to TimesLIVE, Ndema's sinister actions reached new depths on July 3, 2019, when he reported his wife as a missing person.

This deceptive move aimed to divert attention from the gruesome truth that he had already taken her life just two days prior.

The police initiated an investigation, uncovering a web of deceit that would ultimately lead to Ndema's arrest in August 2021 after authorities found Nonkwelo's remains buried under a bath in their shared bathroom.

Conviction for domestic abuse

The court's proceedings not only addressed the murder but also delved into a pattern of domestic abuse that marred the couple's relationship.

Ndema was found guilty of subjecting his wife to a series of horrifying assaults, which included the use of a stick, clenched fists, open hands, burning her with hot water, and pulling her hair.

The documented incidents occurred in September 2018, January 2019, and June 27, 2019, creating a damning record of abuse.

SA citizens debate if justice prevailed

The sentencing of Ndema to life imprisonment was met with mixed reactions. Citizens are devastated that Nonkwelo's life was tragically cut short by the one person who should have protected her.

Felix Kali said:

"Whatever the case maybe he will regret it for the rest of his life and the spirit of his wife will haunt him."

Bastiaan Vermooten posted:

"One should simply and quietly get rid of him without further ado. Big saving of taxpayers' money."

Melody C Gumbo mentioned:

"What a monster, he doesn't even show remorse."

Buti Bethuel Mokotetsane wrote:

"This is where the death penalty could save taxpayers money."

Gina Tsuwane stated:

"Evil man you bath where you have buried your wife under, I wish he could have slipped and drowned in that bathtub."

Yvonne Taylor added:

"Death penalty required."

