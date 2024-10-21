The South African Police Service arrested a foreign national in the Northern Cape for statutory rape

The man was arrested during an operation in the province to combat the sale of counterfeit goods

The police found that the 13-year-old girl was living with the foreign national, arrested him, and recovered illicit goods to the value of R48,634

NORTHERN CAPE — An operation by the South African Police Service to uncover illicit goods led them to discover a 13-year-old girl living with a foreign national.

Foreign national arrested

The province's Organised Crime, Firearms, Liquor and Secondhand Goods units from Delpoortshoop and Koopmanfontein received information about the sale of counterfeit goods in shops and liquor stores.

The police searched the liquor stores and shops identified as targets, where they found illicit cigarettes, counterfeit medicine, and expired products. In one of the shops, the police found a 13-year-old living with a 38-year-old foreign national. He was also found to be selling counterfeit goods worth R48,634. He was fined and arrested and was charged with statutory rape.

The province's spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said the police are investigating the alleged statutory rape.

"The Northern Cape SAPS will continue to crack down on the sale of illicit and counterfeit goods as well as the protection of young women and girls," Ehlers said.

SAPS seized R95 million worth of counterfeit goods

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that SAPS and the Hawks intercepted contraband goods to the value of over R90 million in three weeks in September 2024.

The National Counterfeit Goods Unit spearheaded several operations in the country, conducting raids in the weeks leading up to 6 September. The raids yielded counterfeit goods, including fake clothes worth R37 million in Gauteng and fake sneakers, watches, and backpacks worth over R41 million in Cape Town.

They also busted fake shoe police, deodorant, toothbrushes, and other products worth over R2 million in Benoni, Gauteng.

