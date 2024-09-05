South African Police Services (SAPS) and its crime-fighting partner managed to intercept fake and contraband goods

The team comprised of various internal and external stakeholders, among others, SAPS and the Hawks

Five foreign nationals were also caught in the takedown operations and handed over to the Department of Home Affairs

PRETORIA - In under three weeks, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit spearheaded several intelligence-driven operations across various regions, seizing counterfeit items valued at over R94 million and arresting five illegal residents.

Fake Always sanitary pads (left) and counterfeit Nike clothing (right) were amongst the R95 million goods seized. Image: @SAPoliceService

The police remain committed to cracking down on the illicit imitation trade, protecting legitimate businesses and consumers exposed to substandard products that threaten health and safety.

A list of successful counterfeit goods raids

The multi-disciplinary team has achieved different raids in the last three weeks.

On 16 August 2024, bogus clothing and sneakers valued at over R37 million were discovered and confiscated at a self-storage facility in Doornfontein, Gauteng.

On 25 August 2024, fake sneakers, clothing, watches, and backpacks worth more than R41 million in illegal goods were seized in Cape Town.

On 29 August 2024, replica sanitary pads, deodorants, and other consumables totalling over R4.8 million were confiscated at a self-storage unit in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

On the same day, imitation sanitary pads, hair extensions, toothbrushes, and other consumables valued at more than R9.3 million were seized from a smallholding in Bredell, Kempton Park, Gauteng. The raid also uncovered branded packaging, labels, machinery, and equipment used for counterfeit production. Five Malawian nationals were arrested for violating the Counterfeit Goods and Immigration Act.

On 02 September 2024, phoney shoe polish, deodorant, toothbrushes, and other consumables worth over R2 million were seized from a self-storage facility in Bonaero Park, Benoni, Gauteng.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and its crime-fighting partners continue unwaveringly working to disrupt and dismantle the illegal trade in counterfeit and contraband goods.

