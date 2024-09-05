R95M in Counterfeit Goods Seized in Under 3 Weeks by SAPS and Hawks
- South African Police Services (SAPS) and its crime-fighting partner managed to intercept fake and contraband goods
- The team comprised of various internal and external stakeholders, among others, SAPS and the Hawks
- Five foreign nationals were also caught in the takedown operations and handed over to the Department of Home Affairs
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
PRETORIA - In under three weeks, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit spearheaded several intelligence-driven operations across various regions, seizing counterfeit items valued at over R94 million and arresting five illegal residents.
The police remain committed to cracking down on the illicit imitation trade, protecting legitimate businesses and consumers exposed to substandard products that threaten health and safety.
A list of successful counterfeit goods raids
The multi-disciplinary team has achieved different raids in the last three weeks.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
- On 16 August 2024, bogus clothing and sneakers valued at over R37 million were discovered and confiscated at a self-storage facility in Doornfontein, Gauteng.
- On 25 August 2024, fake sneakers, clothing, watches, and backpacks worth more than R41 million in illegal goods were seized in Cape Town.
- On 29 August 2024, replica sanitary pads, deodorants, and other consumables totalling over R4.8 million were confiscated at a self-storage unit in Mayfair, Johannesburg.
- On the same day, imitation sanitary pads, hair extensions, toothbrushes, and other consumables valued at more than R9.3 million were seized from a smallholding in Bredell, Kempton Park, Gauteng. The raid also uncovered branded packaging, labels, machinery, and equipment used for counterfeit production. Five Malawian nationals were arrested for violating the Counterfeit Goods and Immigration Act.
- On 02 September 2024, phoney shoe polish, deodorant, toothbrushes, and other consumables worth over R2 million were seized from a self-storage facility in Bonaero Park, Benoni, Gauteng.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) and its crime-fighting partners continue unwaveringly working to disrupt and dismantle the illegal trade in counterfeit and contraband goods.
SA laughs as police seize fake presidential shirts
Briefly News reported in a related article that authorities confiscated 184 counterfeit presidential shirts valued at R569,000, sparking online mockery of politicians who wear them. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
Many netizens speculated about a political connection, with several humorously referencing Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Timothy Oates (CA HoD) Timothy Oates is Briefly News' Current Affairs Head of Department. He joined the Legit group in 2022. Timothy holds an Honours degree in Sports Management from the Tshwane University of Technology, awarded in 2008, and has completed courses in Project and Stakeholder Management at Stellenbosch and Pretoria Universities, respectively. He has over 15 years of experience in South African government, inter-governmental relations and has worked in online and broadcast media. E-mail: timothy.oates@briefly.co.za