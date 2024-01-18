Following a fatal crash that claimed a police officer's life on Durban's M7, another multi-vehicle collision in the same area has left six people injured

The prior day saw the tragedy unfold as a truck overturned, causing injuries to three individuals

Paramedics arrived to a scene of devastation as an out-of-control truck collided with police and civilian vehicles, finally coming to rest down an embankment

Six were injured in a multiple-vehicle pile-up on the M7 Durban bound. Image: Arrive Alive

According to Arrive Alive, in under 24 hours following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a police officer on the M7 in Durban, another multi-vehicle collision in the same area has resulted in six people sustaining injuries.

The preceding day witnessed tragedy as a truck overturned, injuring three individuals. As emergency workers were preparing to recover the truck, a catastrophic turn of events unfolded.

According to Vehicle Trackers, another truck lost control and crashed into the accident scene, leading to the tragic death of a police constable. Paramedics arrived to a scene of utter devastation as the out-of-control truck collided with two police vehicles, two trucks, and two civilian vehicles before veering off the roadway and coming to rest down an embankment.

Recovery in full swing

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Advanced Life Support Paramedics, stated, "Six cars and two trucks collided in this incident during the recovery from yesterday's fatal crash.

"ALS paramedics are currently providing treatment for six individuals on-site, and they will be transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.

The M7 Durban bound is once again at a standstill, and I strongly recommend motorists to steer clear of this route."

Mzansi notes that precautions should be taken

"Speedy recovery to everyone injured."

"M7 is slippery when it rains, an investigation must be done it is alleged that tow truck companies have a hand in spilling oil on that route."

"Heartbreaking."

"When it's raining the road is slippery and all drivers should take caution of other drivers, especially truck drivers and also drive slowly to avoid problems such as this one."

