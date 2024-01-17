Children injured in crash on their way to school in Phoenix, north of Durban

KZN VIP paramedics treated around 20 children at Phoenix Highway and Industrial Park Drive intersection

Durban paramedics noted a busy morning for Durban with multiple accidents due to wet weather

A number of children have been injured in Phoenix crash on their way to school. Image: Anifeed

Source: Getty Images

Several children sustained injuries in a crash on their way to school in Phoenix, north of Durban.

KZN VIP paramedics report providing treatment to approximately 20 children at the intersection of Phoenix Highway and Industrial Park Drive.

According to East Coast Radio, spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says that upon the arrival of emergency services, three to four school children were ejected from the vehicle, while the remaining individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Wet weather conditions for KZN

Durban paramedics reported a busy morning, responding to numerous accidents caused by the wet weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson notes that common accident hotspots include the M7 through Pinetown and Bluff, the M9 towards Reservoir Hills, as well as the M13 and M4.

Mzansi sends their well wishes

Lalitha Sunker posted:

"Hope everybody's fine, especially the children."

Betheenia Stoltenkamp Botes expressed:

"Lord have mercy the year hasn’t even kicked off properly for these kids and this is how it starts Why can’t adults be responsible and take extra precautions when it’s raining and the roads are wet and traffic is congested."

Shay Gounden noted:

"Hope the children are all right."

Meera Singh mentioned:

"May God's healing be upon all the children."

Shanila Barrat said:

"It's the first day of school. Have mercy for kids to the fast and furious drivers slow down.. Roads are slippery in these heavy rains."

Tragic accident claims Mbongeni Ngema's life after Eastern Cape funeral

In other news, Briefly News reported that veteran music composer and playwrighter Mbongeni Ngema sadly died on Wednesday, 27 December 2023. The Sarafina! creator passed away in a head-on collision car accident on his way back from a funeral he was attending in the Eastern Cape.

The star passed away at the age of 68.

Source: Briefly News