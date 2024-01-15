Government pledges aid to KwaZulu-Natal residents affected by deadly thunderstorms, offering reassurance for their recovery

Flooding in eThekwini claimed five lives, with two missing in Tongaat

Relentless heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal have tragically claimed a minimum of 45 lives

Government assures devastated KwaZulu-Natal residents of help in the aftermath of deadly thunderstorms. Image: Storm Report SA

The government reassures devastated residents in KwaZulu-Natal, promising aid as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of deadly thunderstorms.

Recent flooding claimed five lives in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, with two others missing in Tongaat.

According to EWN, since the 2023 festive season, KwaZulu-Natal has been relentlessly pounded by heavy rains, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 45 lives.

Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson Sboniso Mgadi says that they have urged municipalities throughout the province to deploy water tankers to areas where water infrastructure has suffered damage, ensuring that the public has access to water during this challenging period.

The destruction left homes damaged

250 homes were damaged, displacing numerous families, and the severe weather uprooted trees, causing havoc to electricity and road infrastructure.

Over the weekend, disaster management teams in KZN reported a surge in calls for assistance, with the most severely affected regions being the Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, and uMzinyathi districts.

Business owners find themselves stranded amidst the chaos.

Mzansi is left devasted by the destruction

Colleen Trezise says:

"So sorry for everyone affected."

Jennifer Ormond-Brown stated:

"Very sorry for the families that wake up to this. I hope the cleanup is a speedy one."

Mike Kruger posted:

"Oh no. Feel so sorry for affected people. These storms are lately a nightmare of note.

Laeticia Visser noted:

"Hectic. We have not even fixed all the flooding damage from 2022, here we go again."

Khanyi Patience says:

"Too many natural disasters in KZN."

