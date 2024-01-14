More people passed away in Durban as a result of heavy rains that have been unrelenting since 2023

The Durban area experienced heavy rainfall that started on 12th January 2024 and continued into a weekend

Authorities identified a grandmother and her grandson who did not make it through the latest disaster on the night of 14 January 2024

Many people have died in Durban since 12th January 2024. Among the victims were a grandmother and her grandson, who lost their lives due to flooding.

A Durban grandma and child died in recent Durban floods. Image: Mark Wessels/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The heavy rains have proven dangerous, especially in the KZN area. South Africans were devastated by reports of the heartbreaking deaths.

Grandmother and son in Durban died due to heavy rains

According to SABC News, Ncamsile Zungu was with her grandchild Selu in Verulam, north of Durban. They lost their lives after their home collapsed on 14th January 2024. Officials detailed that they lived in informal settlements

People remain missing after Durban heavy rains

SABC News reported that rescue teams are in search of two victims in the oThongathi area. Authorities report that heavy rains caused disaster for Nothern Durban and surrounding areas. Roads were flooded as well as bridges and other properties were damaged.

Cars in Umhlanga rocks were submerged beneath a block of flats. The ward councillor of the Durban municipality, Nicole Bollman, confirmed that the damage from the rain was substantial overnight, including power outages.

SA disturbed by deaths in Durban

Many people lamented over conditions in the Durban area. People remembered that the area has been wrecked by floods throughout 2023.

Andries Dre Masopoga commented:

"Kzn again."

Joe Nkosi Nyati wrote:

"It's like every day, people get killed in South Africa by either nature or criminals, yet the South African government can't do anything but they are busy fighting Israel on behalf of Arab countries."

Desiree van Nierop added:

"There is so much trauma suffered in this country."

KZN floods kill 40, SA disturbed

Briefly News previously reported that people in KZN have lost their lives to severe flooding. Online users thought it was disturbing to see how many have died.

A netizens commented on the latest update of the death toll. People express their condolences for those who lost their lives.

Online users commented, expressing how sad they were over the dead. Many commented with messages for the people who passed away.

