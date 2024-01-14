Families of the Limpopo bus crash victims identified their loved ones at Pietersburg Hospital

The emotional process planned for positive body identification comes after the tragic incident near Magoebaskloof

South Africans are mourning the passing of the ANC supporters and conveyed their condolences on social media

SA people paid tribute to ANC supporters who died in a bus accident in Limpopo. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @SundayIndy/Twitter

Following the devastating Limpopo bus crash, families of the victims gathered at Pietersburg Hospital to identify the bodies.

ANC supports meet a tragic end

The incident, which occurred on the R71 road near Magoebaskloof, claimed the lives of five ANC supporters travelling from Botlokwa to attend the party's 112th-anniversary celebration in Mpumalanga.

Support from Health authorities

According to SABCNews, Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, accompanied by a team of forensic pathology experts and SAPS officials, provided support to the bereaved families during the challenging process.

The goal was to facilitate positive body identification, allowing forensic pathologists to proceed with postmortem.

SA people express sympathies

The online community extended its condolences and support to the families during these trying times.

Simthobele Maki wrote:

"Shame man what sad news."

Mmankgotse Pabilethuto mentioned:

"Rest in peace fellow comrades."

Sammy Mawasha asked:

"Is Ramaphosa even aware of this accident?"

Mpt Modiba added:

"May their souls rest in peace!"

Bophelo Mahlelehlele highlighted:

"Why always when there are ANC celebrations these bus accidents happen? Last year there was also an incident."

Tebogo Denor Tebza wrote:

"Sad news condolences to the family."

Mpt Modiba said:

"At the right time, the ANC shall talk. Cde Stan and the Premier of Limpopo have been with the family since yesterday after the accident that took the lives of our comrades. May their souls rest in peace."

Isaac Maredi added:

"And no statement from ANC yet to sympathise with the victims. "

