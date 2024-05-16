The search is ongoing for Pierre Lotter and his dogs at the Bloubergstrand shoreline after a fishing trip turned tragic

Despite extensive efforts by rescue teams, Lotter and his dogs remain missing

The public is urged to provide any relevant information to aid in the search

A young man from Kathu in the Northern Cape and his three Dachshunds remain missing after they went fishing at Bloubergstrand. Images: NSRI

Source: Facebook

The search for Pierre Lotter, a 23-year-old man from Kathu, Northern Cape, and his three Dachshund dogs, continue along the Bloubergstrand shoreline in Cape Town after an unfortunate fishing trip turned tragic on Tuesday evening.

His grandmother, Marinda Lotter, took to Facebook on Wednesday, sharing a heartfelt plea and urging friends and family to pray for the safe return of her grandson.

Describing the fishing trip, she recounted how a wave swept Pierre and his uncle off the rocks.

See the post below:

Rescue teams contacted by family members

Lotter's relatives contacted the Table Bay NSRI for assistance, revealing that Pierre and his uncle, along with their three Dachshund dogs, had been fishing near the Blue Peter Hotel at Kid's Rock off the coast of Bloubergstrand.

Upon investigation, the NSRI Melkbosstrand crew discovered the lifeless body of the 47-year-old uncle on the beach.

Lotter and his uncle, aged 47, embarked on a fishing excursion off Kid's Rock, near the Blue Peter Hotel, in the Bloubergstrand area.

Concerned relatives made distress calls when they had not heard from the group since approximately 6:30 PM that day.

Rescue teams responded swiftly

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) teams swiftly responded to the alert, with NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Hein Köhne detailing the subsequent events.

Upon arrival, the NSRI discovered the lifeless body of the 47-year-old man on the beach near the Blue Peter Hotel.

Despite extensive resuscitation efforts by NSRI medics and other emergency response teams, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Efforts to find Lotter are still ongoing

A collaborative effort involving the City of Cape Town water rescue network, community medics, ambulance services, law enforcement agencies, and surf lifesaving teams ensued, with a comprehensive search launched for Lotter and the missing dogs.

Despite extensive air, sea, and shoreline searches, Lotter and the three dogs remain unaccounted for.

It is believed that Lotter and his companion may have attempted to swim across the channel during the incoming high tide, which peaked at 8:30 PM.

Rescue efforts are spreading

The search efforts have included the deployment of rescue swimmers, lifeguards, aerial drones, and specialized diving services from the South African Police Services Water Policing and Diving Services (SAPS WPDS).

Condolences have been extended to Lotter's family during this distressing time while the search operation for him and the missing dogs persists.

The NSRI has urged anyone with information relevant to the search to contact Tableview Police at 0215213338 or the emergency hotline 10111.

Additionally, Lotter can be identified by tattoos on his inner arm. The family has requested privacy as the search effort continues.

