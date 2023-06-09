The Centurion businessman reported missing a week ago has been found murdered in Erasmia

Police said Peter Motshweni was fatally shot before his wife even reported him missing

The motive of the murder is still unknown, but cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated

PRETORIA - A wife's desperate search for her missing husband has ended in tragic heartbreak.

The missing Centurion businessman has been found dead by the police in Erasmia, Pretoria. Image: @SlowMoTee/Twitter & stock image/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Only days after reporting her husband Peter Motshweni missing, police have found the Centurion businessman dead in Erasmia, Pretoria.

Centurion man murdered on day he mysteriously disappeared

Motshweni was reportedly murdered that same day he disappeared on Friday, 2 June.

The businessman's wife, Lindiwe, said she last spoke to her husband on Friday when he told her he could not fetch their children as usual.

She later sent Motshweni a shopping list via WhatsApp, but he just replied with a picture of his silver Toyota bakkie parked on the side of the road with a message saying "marketing". The two never spoke again.

Motshweni was reported missing when he didn't return home on Friday, Opera News reported.

Motshweni's car was later found at a shopping mall in Erasmia

Murdered Centurion businessman shot with 2 other people

According to Police Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the businessman was with two other people when they were shot.

The two other victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Masondo said that the motive of the shooting was still unclear, but police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans mourn the murder of Centurian businessman

Below are some comments:

@mbosto_11 mourned:

"This is very sad, this world we living in is very cruel. Condolences to the wife and the family."

@Khayamju questioned:

"This is so sad. And what have those who killed him gained?"

@therealiNaz consoled:

"May the family find comfort."

@malesenaphtale2 complained:

"It's bad out there."

@vechoecho said:

"These criminals are out of control. It's time for the @myanc criminal cartel to fire the useless Bheki Cele and reinstate the death penalty."

@erna_westd83649 added:

"The country is going to pots."

