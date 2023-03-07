A six-year-old missing child is recovering in hospital after being found in a Boksburg veld with serious injuries

MEC for Gauteng Social Development, Mbali Hlophe, urged community members to help police find the assailants

The horrific incident left citizens reeling in shock with many convinced the boy will be traumatised for life

GAUTENG - Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a six-year-old missing child was found alive with serious injuries.

A missing six-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after suffering serious injuries. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The boy was reported missing in Boksburg in the East Rand earlier this month. He is currently recovering in the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after being found in a veld.

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said that a search for those responsible for the horrific act is underway, according to The Citizen.

Gauteng Social Development condemns attack on 6-year-old

MEC for Gauteng Social Development, Mbali Hlophe, urged Boksburg community members to work with the police to find the perpetrator. She told TimesLIVE that the child suffered major injuries to his private parts.

Hlophe said the department will offer full support to ensure the culprits face the full might of the law. She said that a safety plan and intensive therapeutic intervention for the child and his family will be put in place.

The MEC condemned the brutal attack and called for activist groups, men’s forums and law enforcement agencies to join forces to ensure Gauteng is a safe place for children.

6-Year-old’s mutilation leaves Mzansi reeling in horror

@Zodwaonly said:

“Traumatic experience, poor child. Recovery needed is beyond the physical.”

@istradi_2022 posted:

“We have failed to protect children.”

@GillesMcG wrote:

“An absolutely sick society we live in.”

@eawebb30 commented:

“Who on earth would do such a thing? Sickening! Tragic! Disgusting! Depraved! Cry the beloved country.”

@heidi_vdh added:

“Wtf is wrong with people? This poor boy will be traumatised for life.”

