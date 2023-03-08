African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula broke his silence on the recent cabinet reshuffle

He attempted to explain the delay in the reshuffle and said that it was done in good timing, leaving many disagreeing

Mbalula said President Cyril Ramaphosa had to deal with several amendments, changes, and negotiations

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula believes the cabinet reshuffle was done at the right time.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula shared his views on the cabinet reshuffle. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the changes made to his executive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday, 6 March. Mbalula attempted to justify the announcement’s delay during an ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team fundraising breakfast.

Addressing the media, the ANC SG said the delay was due to amendments, changes, and other negotiations. Commenting on the newly appointed minister, Mbalula said the president wanted specific individuals to form part of the “energy-driven” reshuffle, SABC News reported.

During the reshuffle announcement, Ramaphosa said he instructed all cabinet members to act with speed and urgency to address the country’s challenges.

“I expect them to fulfil their tasks with rigour and dedication, to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to corruption wherever it exists, and to place the interests of the people of South Africa foremost in the work that they do,” said the president.

Mzansi disagrees with ANC SG Fikile Mbalula’s remarks on cabinet reshuffle

Ishmael Ziggy Mosiane Mogomotsi said:

“Well timed? Bring in a 74-year-old granny to be the minister of youth? And I thought the retirement age was 65 years.”

Mahlatse Motubatse commented:

“Says a man on top who has done nothing and still will do nothing.”

Shingi Makomichie posted:

“Yes, it was a well timed masterpiece of deception.”

Melusi Mkhonza wrote:

“This one does not care about South Africa, all he wants is to become a president one day, since 1994 he's been a puppet of the ANC.”

Nqunde Keo added:

“What changes? to take a flat tyre from left to right doesn't mean you've solved a problem. You have not done anything.”

