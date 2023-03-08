Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa plans to reduce the frequency and intensity of loadshedding

The recently sworn-in minister claims that he is fully committed to dealing with the country’s energy crisis

Many South Africans are not buying Ramokgopa’s remarks, with some calling for action instead of promises

CAPE TOWN - Recently sworn-in Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa made bold promises on Tuesday, 7 March.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he will deal with the country's energy crisis. Image: Stock image & Dwayne Senior

Speaking to the media, Ramokgopa said he is committed to reducing the frequency and intensity of rolling blackouts. He said if the electricity crisis is not resolved, there will be catastrophic consequences.

Ramokgopa suggested that he will be fully committed to solving the country’s ongoing electricity woes. According to SABC News, he intends to work directly with power plant managers to help resolve technical energy issues.

The electricity minister will also work with Eskom and other stakeholders to implement an urgent Energy Action Plan. He said he has already begun his work and has planned meetings with the country’s big energy users.

Ramokgopa said he already started work in his previous capacity as Head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency. He said he has been working with energy-intense users to fast-track projects to get them to a financial close.

Meanwhile, EWN reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed new and existing members of the Cabinet to act with urgency to address the country’s challenges.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s comments spark doubt

@DONNKOSI2 said:

“Stage 10 in winter watch the space.”

@hashgp commented:

“He is too vocal without any action, he is a minister of Twitter since his appointment all he does is tweet.”

@avhasei_matodzi posted:

“Lol very difficult to believe this man, I don't see him challenging Mr Pravin.”

@MAXStev07075073 wrote:

“It seems that these people think they are doing us a favour by reducing load shedding. baba we pay for electricity.”

@Thabiso_T_ added:

“We are fully focusing on vote Shedding the useless ANC in 2024.”

