Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wowed South Africans on social media platforms with his groovy dance moves

The Minister of Electricity was having fun at a formal event and his impressive footwork was caught on camera

The TikTok video on Ramokgopa went viral and citizens are hoping the minister will bring an end to loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa busted some vibey dance moves and went viral. Image: @otto_bizwax

Source: TikTok

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed as the minister of electricity on Monday, 6 March 2023, and the politician became a household name overnight. SA citizens are interested in the man who has been tasked with dealing with the energy crisis in South Africa.

The day after his appointment, a short video showing Ramokgopa having the time of his life at an event emerged online.

TikTok user posts viral video of the minister of electricity

The clip was posted by @otto_bizwax and gathered over 120 000 views within seven hours. The minister could not contain his wild side and unleashed his moves on the dance floor. Onlookers in the viral clip smiled from a distance and enjoyed the free show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch Ramokgopa's dancing in the TikTok video

SA citizens comment on Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's vibey dance moves

Some people said Ramokgopa should have been chosen as the Minister of Youth because he seems young at heart and in touch with what's hip.

@refilwesegola8 said:

"Mfana Pitori saan."

@sinenhlanhlamtsha2 mentioned:

"Sayodla imali lo."

@kagiso_ledwaba posted:

"He's from Atteridgeville, he's bound to be lit."

@mjmoloi commented:

"Trust stage 10 is coming, he’s gonna send his boys to blow out candles at home! "

@_boikarabelo stated:

"Ba re sa tlo ba tsubisa di hubbly."

@cndos5 suggested:

"Rule number one no more loadshedding on weekends."

@mandisa_gumede26 added:

"He was meant to be the minister of youth."

@finelady_ll said:

"He looks like he doesn't like loadshedding."

Mzansi screams over TikTok dance video of stunner doing Bhebha challenge, clip gets 1.9 million views

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gorgeous lady had people sweating and thirsty men thirsting over a spicy Bhebha challenge TikTok dance video that she dropped.

Dance challenges blow up on social media, some for good reasons and others for a laugh. This one definitely turned up the heat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News