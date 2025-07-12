The CEO of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman, has spoken in support of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Sooliman said that he recently met Mkhwanazi and lauds the efforts he puts into fighting crime in KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans saluted Sooliman, and some called for Mkhwanazi to assume a government position of leadership

JOHANNESBURG— The founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman, praised KwaZulu-Natal's South African Police Service Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and South Africans agreed with him. This was after Mkhwanazi made damning allegations about a criminal syndicate recently.

What did Sooliman say?

According to TimesLIVE, Sooliman said that Mkhwanazi represents everything right in the South African Police Service by confronting organised crime. Sooliman also said Mkhwanazi is a servant of the law who inspires his teams to be courageous, decisive, and fearless.

Gift of the Givers salutes him

Gift of the Givers also praised him on social media. In a recent statement, the humanitarian aid organisation said Mkhwanazi embodies the qualities of leadership, bravery, courage, intelligence, fairness, justice, and pragmatism. It also praised him for challenging politicians, superiors, lawmakers, and the system for the sake of South Africans.

Why did Gift of the Givers praise Mkhwanazi?

Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. He accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of colluding with top cop, Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant General Dharack Sibiya, to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Force.

Mkhwanazi also said members of the judiciary, prosecutors, politicians, police officers, and businesspeople are part of a vast criminal syndicate. He added that Mchunu was also a beneficiary of tenderpreneur and businessman Vuzimusi "Cat" Matlala. He said Matlala funded Mchunu's political ambitions.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi

The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, defended the uniform Mkhwanazi wore during the press briefing

Mchunu, who previously denied knowing Brown Mogotsi, admitted that he knew him and clarified that Mogotsi was only a comrade

Members of the Gaansbaai community in the Western Cape marched in support of Mkhwanazi

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he would address the allegations Mkhwaani made in his press briefing

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook agreed with Sooliman.

Thapedi Makhafola said:

"Actually, the whole country backs Mkhwanazi."

Susan Collins said:

"He should be the new police commissioner or minister of police. A man of integrity."

Maokeng Mankge said:

"This country suffered enough. Only people like Mkhwanazi will die for the country."

Rajan Munsamy said:

"General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's credentials speak volumes."

Brown Mogotsi denies allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Brown Mogotsi, the businessman accused of being part of a criminal syndicate with Mchunu, spoke up. He denied the allegations Mkhwanazi made about him.

Mkhwanazi said Mogotsi furnished him with intel that only a police officer should have access to. Mogotsi denied he was a businessman.

