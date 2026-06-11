A Joburg shopper called out Greenstone Shopping Centre in Gauteng on Facebook on 9 June 2026, after the mall’s escalators sat out of service for three months. James Ryan posted about the broken escalators alongside the mall’s recent decision to raise parking fees, and South Africans had plenty to say about it.

Signage left by the broken escalator. Image: James Ryan

Source: Facebook

Ryan’s post pointed out a clear contradiction. The mall allegedly hiked its parking fees and claimed to offer a premium shopping experience. Yet the escalators had been broken and unattended for three months straight.

Mzansi not buying the premium price tag

South Africans flooded the comments with frustration, humour, and straight-up alternatives. Some shoppers said they would rather spend their money elsewhere. Stoneridge Shopping Centre came up as a popular alternative, with free parking and good specials. Eastgate and Woolworths stores with free parking were also thrown into the mix.

Not everyone was ready to write Greenstone off completely. One commenter pointed out that the lift was just two metres away from the broken escalator. She said people were being too negative and that at least the sign was funny.

Others were less forgiving. Several shoppers said Greenstone had always had an odd vibe and that online shopping was looking better by the day. The consensus was simple: if you want to charge more, you need to deliver more.

South Africans are clearly watching, and they are not afraid to name names.

See the post here:

More stories about malls

Source: Briefly News