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“At Least the Sign Is Funny”: SA Dusted by Broken Escalator Sign at Greenstone Mall
South Africa

“At Least the Sign Is Funny”: SA Dusted by Broken Escalator Sign at Greenstone Mall

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

A Joburg shopper called out Greenstone Shopping Centre in Gauteng on Facebook on 9 June 2026, after the mall’s escalators sat out of service for three months. James Ryan posted about the broken escalators alongside the mall’s recent decision to raise parking fees, and South Africans had plenty to say about it.

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James Ryan
Signage left by the broken escalator. Image: James Ryan
Source: Facebook

Ryan’s post pointed out a clear contradiction. The mall allegedly hiked its parking fees and claimed to offer a premium shopping experience. Yet the escalators had been broken and unattended for three months straight.

Mzansi not buying the premium price tag

South Africans flooded the comments with frustration, humour, and straight-up alternatives. Some shoppers said they would rather spend their money elsewhere. Stoneridge Shopping Centre came up as a popular alternative, with free parking and good specials. Eastgate and Woolworths stores with free parking were also thrown into the mix.

Not everyone was ready to write Greenstone off completely. One commenter pointed out that the lift was just two metres away from the broken escalator. She said people were being too negative and that at least the sign was funny.

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Others were less forgiving. Several shoppers said Greenstone had always had an odd vibe and that online shopping was looking better by the day. The consensus was simple: if you want to charge more, you need to deliver more.

South Africans are clearly watching, and they are not afraid to name names.

See the post here:

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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