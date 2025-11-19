The Soshanguve mall impresses with modern design and a variety of stores that cater to all shoppers, highlighting the township’s growth

Social media buzz captured the community’s pride and excitement over a shopping centre that offers both convenience and style

Locals are celebrating the mall as a major development milestone, enhancing lifestyle and putting Soshanguve on the commercial map

South Africans are loving the new Soshanguve mall, praising its modern interior, wide variety of stores, and community-friendly spaces.

A nighttime picture of the new Soshanguve Mall. Image: DonieyyDee Moila

Source: UGC

South Africans got a first glimpse inside the new Soshanguve mall after a video was posted by @segomotso_lesego on 17 November 2025. The clip showed the interior of the mall, revealing a modern design and expansive layout that has locals buzzing. Covering multiple floors, spacious walkways, and well-arranged seating areas, the mall provides a comfortable shopping experience for everyone. The variety of stores includes clothing outlets, food courts, and lifestyle shops, making it a major addition to the township’s commercial landscape and a boost for local convenience and entertainment.

The mall’s presence goes beyond just retail; it positions Soshanguve as a growing economic hub. With diverse shopping options and modern infrastructure, the centre caters to families, young adults, and the community at large. The design also includes plenty of natural lighting, wide corridors, and safe recreational areas, creating a welcoming environment for social gatherings. For a township that historically lacked such amenities, the mall is a symbol of progress and community development, putting Soshanguve on the map as a go-to shopping destination.

Township shopping hub draws crowds

Within just two days of posting, the TikTok video posted by user @segomotso_lesego amassed over 8,000 likes and more than 460 comments. Social media users celebrated the variety of stores, the spacious interior, and the fact that such a modern facility is now accessible within the township. Many expressed pride in how Soshanguve is developing, noting that the mall reflects a new era for local shopping. People also commented on the mall’s clean, vibrant design and its potential to attract visitors from surrounding areas.

Overall, the reaction to the Soshanguve mall has been overwhelmingly positive. The community appreciates the accessibility, the modern shopping environment, and the boost it brings to local businesses. Many highlighted the sense of pride that comes with seeing their township evolve, and the mall has sparked excitement for future developments. This new hub is not just a place to shop, it’s a community gathering space that enhances local lifestyle and convenience.

Staff members explored the new Soshanguve mall, amazed by its modern design and spacious layout. Image: @segomotso_lesego

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted on the TikTok video

Karabohope02 said:

“Where is Galxboy, Era, Hydraulics, Mochachos, Mugg & Bean, Food Chain, Food Lovers Market, RocoMamas, Steve Madden? And you bring Identity?”

Thabi wrote:

“No H&M, Cotton On, Woolworths clothing only, no food.”

Nox said:

“The LSM doesn’t allow certain stores to be there because they’ll operate at a loss instead of a profit. Mara lona…”

Ngwato MOKONE wrote:

“The comments are killing me. People asking about H&M and Zara… guys, who’s going to buy those with so much unemployment in the kasi?”

Naphty3 said:

“At least there’s an escalator. Mams Mall is just a straight line.”

Choma Jr wrote:

“Aren’t you guys tired of the same stores like Identity? You find it at Central City, Crossing, Wonderpark, and now Soshanguve Mall.”

13456 said:

“Roots, Boxer, Jam, Shoprite, KFC, Hungry Lion, PEP, Roman’s Pizza; aren’t you tired of seeing the same ones?”

LadyD wrote:

“This mall is beautiful, and guys, please come washed.”

