A makoti’s emotional moment during her lobola day captured the hearts of viewers across South Africa

The clip highlighted the cultural importance and emotional depth of traditional ceremonies

Social media amplified the heartfelt scene, creating an opportunity for nationwide celebration of this milestone

South Africans were moved by the makoti’s tears of joy, celebrating the emotional depth of lobola traditions.

South Africans were touched by a makoti who grew emotional as her lobola day unfolded, capturing a moment that felt deeply personal and cultural. Image: @sam_lee89

A TikTok video posted by @sam_lee89 on 17 November 2025 captured a heartfelt moment from a South African lobola ceremony. The clip shows a makoti, or new bride, standing by a window inside her home, watching the family of her future husband arrive outside to formally ask for her hand in marriage. She is visibly emotional, shedding tears of joy as the meaningful tradition unfolds before her eyes. The video is set in a typical South African household, emphasising the cultural significance of lobola, a practice that celebrates union, respect, and family bonding.

This moment highlights the beauty and deep emotional connection tied to South African wedding traditions. Lobola is not only a legal and financial process but also an emotional celebration, where families and couples experience joy, pride, and gratitude. The video captures the essence of anticipation, as the bride-to-be reflects on the journey she is about to embark on, and the respect and admiration for her future in-laws are evident. It also shines a light on how modern social media allows South Africans to share these personal cultural experiences with a wider audience, bringing tradition to a digital platform.

Tears of joy captured beautifully

Since being posted, the video posted on a public platform by user @sam_lee89 has gone viral in under a day, amassing over 16,000 likes and more than 400 comments. Many South Africans engaged in the comment section, offering words of support and wishing her happiness in her new marriage. The clip resonated widely because it combines authenticity, tradition, and emotion in a way that viewers could immediately connect with.

Viewers responded with warmth and encouragement, celebrating both the makoti’s emotional expression and the significance of the lobola ceremony. South Africans seemed to appreciate the vulnerability shown, recognising it as a genuine moment that represents love, family, and cultural heritage. The video sparked conversations about wedding traditions and the powerful emotions they evoke, giving people a sense of pride and nostalgia for their own cultural rituals.

The clip spread quickly as people connected with the raw emotion of the moment and the cultural pride it represented.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Lerato said:

“It was sad not to receive my invitation. 😩 But congratulations ngwana gexo. 🥰🥰”

Ndlovukazi Petunia1 asked:

“Le batla go invitiwer le ka Lobola negotiations guys? Ao mara lona. 😭 Translation: “Are you also trying to be invited for lobola negotiations, guys? Oh no.”

Zaza Mchunu said:

“I wonder why I keep seeing such videos nkosyami. 😅😅😅”

Singini Hlengiwe said:

“Ka lobola we don't invite people bathong, only close family. And will invite people after everything is done at our wedding celebration.”

Mambili Anele said:

“As for me, I would cry from the time he said he was sending cows. Every day, new tears. Yabona ke when the cows come, I will faint. 😭😂”

Lee Bantu said:

“That was me the past weekend at my bestie’s wedding. 🥰 She looked so beautiful, and she just deserves good things! Congratulations. ❤️”

Tinyiko Mabasa said:

“Congratulations, my love, it was great celebrating this with you. 🥰💃🏽 Nkata Boti. ❤️”

Phamela Radebe said:

“This is definitely a confirmation for me. 🥺❤️ Congratulations are in order. ❤️”

Check out the TikTok video below:

