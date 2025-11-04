South African media personality Minnie Ntuli has announced that she is set to walk down the aisle

The Gagasi FM radio presenter shared the personal videos taken from the traditional ceremony

Fans gushed over the former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star, Minnie Ntuli, and her hubby

Minnie Ntuli had her lobola ceremony recently. Image: Minnie_ntuli

Source: Instagram

Halala, congratulations are in order for Gagasi FM radio personality Minnie Ntuli. The soon-to-be bride shared a video of what turned out to be a beautiful day of her lobola ceremony.

Minnie had gained fame over her time on The Real Housewives of Durban and her beef with Londie London.

Peeps spotted a pregnant-looking Ntuli walking in an unidentified parking lot.

Now, she has revealed that she is getting married! Taking to Instagram, Ntuli appreciated her family for making this day a success. She took fans through the entire process of her family preparing meals, sharing gifts and the uncles negotiating her bride price.

In awe over the support she was shown by her family, Ntuli noted how her demanding career kept her away from her people. But the way in which they showed up for her left her emotional.

"#BecomingAMrs. The cows arrived riding in wheels. What a beautiful year of blessings. God has been so Good. This career has me missing a lot of family events, but the way my family showed up for me on this day, my word, it had me so emotional, such a beautiful reminder of how loved I truly am. Thank you, my family. I love each and everyone of you. God bless you all abundantly," she wrote.

Minnie Ntuli posted a video from her lobola ceremony. Image: Minnie_ntuli

Source: Instagram

Mzansi gushed over Minnie Ntuli and her gorgeous entourage:

fafa_kubheka gushed:

"Your husband did the right thing, mama. We are so happy for you sthandwa sami."

djhappygalsa gushed:

"I’m so happy for you Skoni Sami esihle. God is good, all the time."

documented_drive reacted:

"Congratulations, Minnie. Many more blessings and happiness."

njepsydiva congratulated:

"Congratulations Minnie. To those who are still bitter and writing nonsense in your posts, clearly they are innocent and have never ever made mistakes in their lives. The way you were so welcoming to us when we first arrived at Gagasi is very memorable. That is the picture I have of you. Congratulations once again, Mom Minnie."

buhlembhele_ stated:

"Ahh dadewethu, congratulations my love, wishing you a blessed journey ahead and union."

sibapiwe_hadebe exclaimed:

"Ohhhh honey!! This is beautiful. God bless your union and your new journey."

oletahndlovu stated:

"Congratulations Skoni. Wow this is amazing."

chiliza_bo lauded:

"Congratulations are in order, my baby."

bucy.hlats reacts:

"When people write you off, God Almighty rewrites your story. Congratulations dear. When everyone hated you in my heart, I knew I couldn't be like the rest of them haters. God bless you on your new journey to becoming someone's wife."

Minnie Ntuli revealed that she is going to get married to her mystery man. Image: Minnie_ntuli

Source: Instagram

Did Minnie make a confession?

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Minnie Ntuli confessed to writing the letter that made Nonku angry on an episode of RHOD.

The Gagasi FM star admitted to this during her recent interview, where she was sharing her side of the story.

Source: Briefly News