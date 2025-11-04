South African reality TV star Ashley Ogle marked another year around the sun

The former BBMzansi contestant penned herself a heartwarming birthday message as she turned 27

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ogle celebrating her special day in style

Reality TV star Ashley Ogle turned 27 in November 2025. Image: @ash_leythebrand

South African popular influencer Ashley Ogle just celebrated a special day in her life.

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, who previously opened up about why she and Sweet Guluva broke up, excitedly announced on her social media page that she marked yet another year around the sun.

As she turned 27 this year, Ogle posted several pictures during a birthday photoshoot and also paired them with a letter to herself as she turned a year older.

She wrote:

"If I could wish for anything in this world. I wouldn’t have anything to wish for, because I already have God, and that is everything I’ll ever need. Happy New Year to me and all the other girls with title deeds and the ones with title deeds still yet to come."

See the post below:

Fans wish Ashley Ogle a happy birthday

Shortly after the reality TV star announced that she was turning a year older on social media, many of her fans and followers decided to flood the comment section with special birthday messages. Here's what they had to say below:

tamel2bigtime said:

"Happy birthday to the biggest Ash of them all. Wishing you a year filled with everything you've ever wished. So much love from my end 🍰🎉🥰."

digzydazzy wrote:

"Happy birthday, Ashley, love you from day one, keep being you and the world will adjust to that."

priska_twin commented:

"Happy birthday, Ash🎉🎊🎊❤️ And congratulations on your title deed."

michyminnie4 mentioned:

"Happy Birthday, Ash!! You are a constant reminder that God is in our midst. Have an awesome day."

ndabajabu responded:

"Girls with title deeds, intombane iyenza njalo. Congratulations and happy birthday, Ash."

ladybee208 replied:

"Hip Hip Hooray, Twenty Serving it is💃🔥🔥🤌. All the best, Ash-Ley and God's blessings upon blessings on your life🙌🙏🏻.Enjoy your special day."

Fans celebrated Ashley Ogle's 27th birthday. Image: @ash_leythebrand

