South African actress Manaka Ranaka recently honoured her late daughter on her birthday

The Generations: The Legacy star shared a cute video of her child on the day she was meant to turn 25

Manaka also paired the video with a heartfelt birthday message on social media

Manaka Ranaka celebrated her Daughter's late birthday. Image: @manakaranaka

Source: Instagram

Losing a child is the most painful thing a parent can go through and experience, and the legendary actress Manaka Ranaka recently honoured her late daughter, Katlego Ranaka, on her heavenly birthday.

On Saturday, 1 November 2025, the Generations: The Legacy star shared on her social media page that her daughter would've turned 25 on this day if she hadn't met her untimely death in January 2025.

The star paid tribute to her firstborn child by sharing a cute video of the memories she had created while on earth and paired it with a heartwarming message.

She wrote:

"Happy Birthday, my beautiful Angel 😇 Today you would've turned 25. Our first 1st of November without you. I write this with a huge lump in my throat and tears soaking my pillow, knowing we will never see you again in the physical. That fact alone aches my heart. My chest tightens, and my womb hurts just thinking about it.

"I haven't slept since yesterday, anticipating this day. The day I gave birth to you. Today, 25 years ago, is a day I will never forget. And you, my dear 1st born child, I will never forget you. Today is bittersweet as we unveil your stone and celebrate your birthday. A life worth celebrating."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Manaka's late daughter's heavenly birthday

Shortly after the actress shared her tribute post to Katlego on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle said:

"I’m sending you sooooo much love & comforting energy, Sis. God knows. Phephi. Happy heavenly birthday, Kat."

Reality TV star Lethabo LeJoy wrote:

"Oh Mommy 💔 sending you a tight hug."

TV personality Dineo Ranaka commented:

"And just like that... It hurts all over again."

thandymatlaila mentioned:

"Oh, mommy, sending you healing energies, hugs and lots of prayers."

_karrie_m responded:

"Yoh Manaka Sesi. I cried seeing this. I have a daughter myself, and I can't imagine my life without her. I wish you healing, sis. May the good Lord reach your heart. Renale wena."

iam_aya_mbulazi replied:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Kat. I know it hurts knowing u will never see her again, but please be comforted in knowing she is now with the Lord, she is now in a better place. She was too good for this world, hence God called her home at such a young age. The heavens are celebrating her today, rest assured of that. Continue to rest in peace, Kat."

Netizens celebrated Katlego Ranaka's heavenly birthday. Image: @katlego_ranaka

Source: Instagram

Manaka Ranaka drags South African women

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in August 2024 that actress Manaka Ranaka slammed South African women.

In a scathing video, Ranaka dragged South African women who are willing to sell their identities to foreigners.

Source: Briefly News