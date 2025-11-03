A young woman from Mpumalanga shared a heartbreaking video of herself crying silently at her graduation ceremony

The emotional clip showed the graduate breaking down while she wished her late grandmother could have been there to witness her achievement

South Africans flooded the comments with messages of support and love, with many offering to send flowers

A young woman from Mpumalanga shared a video that has South Africans feeling emotional after she revealed she attended her graduation ceremony completely alone. On 1 November 2025, the video was posted on her TikTok account @sphongokuhle28, and it went viral, getting over 180,000 reactions and more than 4,000 comments. The clip showed the young graduate at her graduation ceremony, dressed in her full regalia, but instead of smiling and celebrating, she was quietly crying.

The text on the video read:

"POV: You attended your graduation alone, no family or friends came to support you." Her caption made it even more heartbreaking: "Oh, how I wish my granny was still alive."

The short video gave viewers a glimpse of the graduate from the shoulders up, showing her face as tears streamed down her cheeks. In the background, there was noise and celebration as other graduates were being called up and their families were cheering loudly. The young woman sat there trying to hold it together, but the emotions took over.

She had no one there to celebrate with her on what should have been one of the happiest days of her life. The pain of being alone on such a big day, combined with missing her late grandmother, was what made her break down.

Mzansi shows love and support

South Africans didn't hold back in the comments, rushing to show the TikTok user @sphongokuhle28 some serious love and reminding her that she wasn't truly alone.

@mickey_dube wrote:

"This is hurting me, bruh 😢 Congratulations Mamba🙏🏾❤ I'm both happy and sad."

@lil_cooldee said:

"The same God that's been with you all along... He was there with you at your graduation, my sister. 🥺🤍🙏🏾"

@prince_m_teller offered:

"Send your address, I'll buy you flowers🥹"

@minocy pleaded:

"Chommie, next time let TikTok know 🥺🥺🥺We will support you🥰🥺🥺Congratulations 🤍🤍"

@yaya_mpumz added:

"You should have said something, Mara 😭😭😭 TikTok people have become family."

@ziihmpini reminded her:

"You were not alone, babe. God was there with you.♥"

Why having a support system matters

According to experts at the Highland Springs Speciality Clinic, having people around you during tough times isn't just nice to have, it's actually important for your health. Research from the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health shows that one in six adults faces mental health struggles, and having a strong support system can help with better coping skills, less stress, and even a longer, healthier life.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

