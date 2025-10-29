A young graduate shared on her TikTok account that she broke generational curses by being the first in her family to get a degree

In her post, she thanked herself, God, and acknowledged her family, who had been there for her throughout her journey

The company Graduations Now lists five reasons why graduations are important, one of which is that they allow the graduate a chance to be celebrated

A graduate revealed that she broke generational curses by being the first in her family to obtain a degree. Images: @teedow_000

Source: TikTok

A young woman proudly shared with the online community that she was the first in her family to graduate from university, breaking generational curses.

While sharing a video montage of the special day with her loved ones, TikTok user @teedow_000 stated that she couldn't be prouder of herself and thanked God for the achievement. She didn’t reveal her alma mater in the post, nor did she mention where the graduation took place.

The educated woman wrote:

"Heaven's finally approved. I also want to thank myself for believing in me and my beloved family for being with me through it all, giving me unwavering support, love, and encouragement throughout this journey. Here’s to new beginnings and making more memories together."

Why are graduations important?

According to the website Graduations Now (a company manufacturing and supplying graduation products), one's graduation day is a culmination of time, energy, and work a person has put in to obtain their qualification. It allows the graduate and those close to them to celebrate their achievement.

The company listed five reasons to attend graduation ceremonies:

It's not an everyday event: While it doesn't happen every day, it's also something not everyone gets to do. Even if a person is fortunate to have more than one graduation after pursuing multiple degrees, it won't be the same as the first. May be the last time you and your course friends are together: After graduation, people take on new adventures, whether it be new jobs or furthering their education. The moment can be dedicated to celebrating the journey people have taken with you before parting ways. It's a landmark event: Graduations can be signs that things are changing, and life will be different as you move into various environments. You get to be celebrated: They are not only events where you can be proud of yourself, but it is also a reason for family and friends to see one of your biggest moments and celebrate it. It's fun: Sometimes, it's necessary to take time to celebrate and appreciate such an amazing milestone in your life by creating memories to reminisce.

Graduations are a great way to highlight the end of a chapter in your life. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video on @teedow_000's account below:

3 Other stories about graduations

In another article, Briefly News reported that social media personality Ayanda Thabethe shared snippets of her graduation ceremony as she collected her MBA from Henley Business School.

reported that social media personality Ayanda Thabethe shared snippets of her graduation ceremony as she collected her MBA from Henley Business School. A former security guard who graduated inspired many. People were deeply touched by his journey, wishing him the best and expressing that his late mother would have been proud of his accomplishments.

South Africans were divided when a man proposed to his girlfriend on stage during her graduation, sparking debate over whether the moment should have been about her achievements alone.

Source: Briefly News