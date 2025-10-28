A 13-year-old Grade 8 learner shared asking for help to raise money for an academic tour to America

Reneilwe Kgope was chosen as one of the top academic achievers at Alberton High School to visit American universities

Social media users praised her dream and asked for more people to share the video to rally help

A 13-year-old shared a video asking SA for help to fund her dream. Images: @reneilwetousa

A young girl from Alberton has touched hearts after asking South Africans for help to achieve her dream. Grade 8 learner Reneilwe Kgope shared a video on TikTok on 27 October 2025 that went viral with over 30,000 views and 5,000 reactions.

In the video, the 13-year-old introduces herself and explains that she's a learner at Alberton High School. She's been chosen as one of the top academic achievers at her school to go to the 11th Annual Academic Achievers Tour taking place in September/October 2026. As part of the tour, she'll get to visit the United States and see some of the best universities in the world, including Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Yale.

She explains that she will get to experience what university life is really about. For her, this isn't just a trip, it's a dream. She's always loved learning, asking questions, and pushing herself to do her best. One day, she hopes to study in the USA and use what she learns to make a difference in her country and community.

She mentioned that the total cost of the trip is R90,000, which covers flights, accommodation and travel expenses. She's already received her first donation of R1,000 from her teacher, which really touched her heart. It reminded her that people out there believe in her and want to see her succeed.

Now, she decided to turn to social media to reach out to friends, family and, as she puts it, anyone who believes in the power of education to help her raise the rest. She asks people to please donate to her BackaBuddy account or share her story with others.

A young girl from Alberton High shared her story on TikTok, asking Mzansi for help to achieve her dream to tour the US. Images: @reneilwetousa

Mzansi reacts to the young achiever's plea

TikTok users flooded the comments section with support and encouragement:

@𝓜𝓤𝓢𝓐 shared:

"I went to the same tour recently (the 10th annual one), may the Lord be with you during this journey ❤️It's an unforgettable experience 🫶🏿."

@BTS.Okuhle 🌸 said:

"I hope your wish comes true, baby girl 🥺❤."

@hope_mbolekwa added:

"Proud of you, baby! All the best, and I wish a beautiful and bright future❤."

@〽️fundo Choboza💋 gushed:

"We need to make this girl trend guys🥹❤️Well done, mama, we wish you all the best❤"

@pre_nhle❤️ commented:

"Congratulations, baby girl, wish you luck❤"

@Mmatlala 🤍 said:

"Boosting boosting boosting boosting boosting! All the best, honey 💓💓💓"

About the Academic Achievers Tour

Reneilwe started her TikTok account @reneilwetousa specifically to get help for her dream. On her BackaBuddy page, she explains that she's been selected to go on a school tour to America, and she's excited for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

She mentioned that the trip means so much to her because it's a chance to travel abroad, learn about different cultures, and proudly represent her school and country. She's already started raising money through her crochet business, where she handmakes scrunchies and other cute items to help fund her dream.

According to the Academic Achievers website, the tour is for top-performing learners from schools across South Africa. If you get an invite, it means your school recognised your hard work and recommended you.

The tour gives learners a chance to travel overseas, visit world-class universities, and experience new cultures and history. During the trip, learners attend special lectures by experts, go on campus tours, and see what life is like at some of the best universities in the world. Teachers also join the tour to supervise, usually with one adult for every 10 to 12 learners.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

