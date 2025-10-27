A Johannesburg woman shared that she registered to write her matric exams in May and June of 2026

The adult matric student also posted a picture where she showed four free online tools she uses to study

TikTokers related to her story, with many sharing their own experiences of writing matric as adults

A woman from Johannesburg posted a video on her TikTok page sharing the news on 20 October 2025 that she just registered for the matric May/June exams for 2026.

The woman regularly shares content showing her journey as an adult who is trying to get her matric qualification. The woman, based in Northcliff, went on to discuss that applications opened in early October and will be closing in February, so she made sure to register ahead of time to avoid any stress or rush. She stated that she is now waiting to see whether her registration gets verified and approved, and she wished everyone a very productive day, stating that she's hoping for the best.

From there, she posted a picture on 24 October 2025, sharing some helpful advice regarding the free tools she uses when studying. She listed out four tools that anyone can use, which include Notion for organising and designing her notes, Anki for flash cards, YouTube and ChatGPT.

The post went viral, getting over thousands of reactions as a lot of South Africans related to her story. People shared that they, too, were about to rewrite their matric exams, and some shared stories about people they knew who were also taking the exams.

Netizens react to the woman's matric journey

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their own experiences related to the woman's message.

@NasieKay ❤️ asked:

"Why am I struggling to register 🥺?"

@Nontaka... <3 shared:

"I'm 43, it is my wish to rewrite, but the prices are crazy."

@MJ said:

"Why are you on my fyp when I'm battling with this feeling inside on whether to rewrite my matric 😭😭😭."

@Rets gushed:

"I've also just registered. I'll be doing Life Science's and I am excited. Good luck, strangers ❤."

@Freelancer_Pk added:

"My mom just registered too, she's 45 and a nurse, she wants to study further, decided to start with upgrading her matric ❤."

@Shante🌻| Lifestyle Creator commented:

"I registered 2 weeks ago. Good luck to you and everyone else 🤞🏻❤."

How technology helps education

TikToker @adultmatricstudent shared the four main tools she uses to study, but she isn't alone. With the rise of technology and specific tools, and AI, studying has become much easier for students who use these tools.

According to research shared by Science Direct on digital technology and education, digital tools have become very important for learning. With these tools, students can better connect with the material they are studying.

These tools also give students the ability to study at their own speed while helping them to follow their own path and not a set system, which is what usually happens with traditional learning methods.

View the TikTok post below:

More matric news making waves

