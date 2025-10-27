Rachel Kolisi shared another cryptic message on her social media page, reflecting on her betrayal trauma

Without a caption to her post, the mother of two received tonnes of support from the online community, who were moved to tears by the message

This comes a year after she and her former husband, Siya Kolisi, announced their divorce

Rachel Kolisi hinted at having experienced betrayal. Images: rachelkolisi/ Instagram, MDNnewss/ Twitter

Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, Rachel, continues to prove that healing comes in waves and that even after going through a traumatic experience, recovery is not always instant.

On Sunday, 26 October 2025, the mother of two and businesswoman posted a heartbreaking video on her TikTok page, detailing the trauma of betrayal.

The speaker compares betrayal to being "pushed out of an aeroplane" before you're ready and without a parachute.

"As you look up, you see your person watching you, watching you fall and hit the ground. And they're smiling."

The creator of the video explains the hypothetical fall while linking it to being betrayed by a close companion, emphasising how it "breaks every bone in your body."

They go on to detail the companion's dismissive attitude towards the betrayal, uncaring for their person's feelings, safety and self-worth."

The post, though uncaptioned, is one of Rachel's many cryptic messages about being betrayed and put through hard times.

They were published after she and her now-ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, announced the end of their marriage on 22 October 2024, leaving many fans to speculate on the cause of their split.

One year after her divorce from Siya Kolsii, Rachel Kolisi shared a video explaining the trauma of betrayal. Image: rachelkolisi

Revisiting her post, the creator's commentary about the callous partner immediately moving on quickly led to speculation that Siya was guilty of infidelity.

The online speculation quickly escalated, with fans and critics flocking to social media to share their strong opinions as others sent words of comfort to Rachel.

Watch Rachel's video below.

Mzansi erupts over Rachel Kolisi's post

While the former couple remains silent about their divorce, the public debate rages on, with the comment section flooded with reactions ranging from sadness to outright anger.

Ni-Shaat said:

"Rachel, I don't know if you are gonna see this, but I am sending you so much love and hugs. You are gonna get through this, lady! We are here for you."

cris_1978_ praised Rachel Kolisi:

"We commend you for your vulnerability and strength, love and light, always."

Sisipho wrote:

"One day, you'll look back at this exact moment and smile. For now, find God in the darkness."

Lilly posted:

"I pray for your healing, sis."

Supporters speculated about Siya Kolisi having possibly cheated on Rachel. Image: MDNnewss

Meanwhile, others threw subliminals at Siya for breaking Rachel's heart.

koeks0T7 said;

"This is confirmation. And the fact that the person just gets to live!"

Phelo || Kaz wrote:

"And then there's Siya, dancing at Lifa & Mafa."

jayjay added:

"It’s worse when you see how everyone around them just carries on like normal. The people you thought cared about you, they all knew, they didn’t care."

LOL posted:

"So sorry, Rachel, I've been there. To the other woman who knew you were married, she will get her day. Some people don't have morals. Just shine your light, like a diamond. That man will pay his price."

Despite the intense speculation and public debate that continues to swirl around her divorce, Rachel's latest cryptic message has clearly resonated with many who recognise the difficult reality of healing from betrayal.

While the full story remains private, Rachel's vulnerability has now made her a symbol of strength for many.

