Cyan Boujee recently named her celebrity crush during an interview, and viewers were surprised to learn who it is

The influencer and DJ revealed what she admires most about her crush, traits that resonated with many ladies in the comment section

Fans are obsessed with Cyan's authenticity and natural beauty, looking past her numerous controversies

Cyan Boujee opened up about the celebrity she has a crush on. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Cyan Boujee revealed that she also has a celebrity crush, and finally named them during an interview.

The controversial influencer visited Freshman Magazine on 14 June 2025 for an interview, where she discussed her life, career, and the man she currently has her eye on.

She took part in the channel's 12 Questions segment and was asked to name five of her crushes. However, she revealed that many of the men she admired had already been marked off the list.

"If you're a hot man, please don't post your girl because we're going to lose interest in you. Live in the moment when you're with her, don't post for us. What must we do?"

Cyan went on to mention who her celebrity crush is, naming rapper and businessman Ntokozo Mdluli, professionally known as K.O.

K.O is one of South African hip hop's most enduring and influential figures, who first rose to fame as a member of the iconic rap trio Teargas in the early 2000s.

Cyan, who is 20 years K.O's junior, noted some of the Caracara hitmaker's qualities that she finds the most attractive about him, also revealing that she had never met him before.

"He is so calm, so chilled, and I've never seen him in my whole life. The way he carries himself, he's a valuable man. I like a lowkey man who just focuses on the money."

Visibly swooning by the mere thought of the rapper, Cyan mentioned that unlike her past crushes, K.O keeps his romantic life off social media.

Cyan Boujee revealed that she has a crush on rapper K.O. Images: cyan.boujee24, mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

The rapper was previously linked to fashion influencer Sarah Langa, with whom he was in a relationship for years. He once revealed that his song, Skhanda Love with Nandi Madida, was dedicated to her. Sadly, their love soon fizzled out, with Sarah even "forgetting" who the rapper was.

Langa would later tie the knot with her former boss, businessman Jehan Mackay, although their marriage only lasted two years before Mackay served his estranged wife with divorce papers.

Since then, K.O has kept his private affairs to himself, only posting about work and exciting business ventures. And being quite the looker for someone his age (45), Cyan finds the Skhanda God extremely irresistible.

Watch Cyan Boujee's video below.

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's celeb crush revelation

Online users admired sesi Cyan's honesty in her interview, and many confirmed that K.O was, indeed, a catch.

KgalaleloGMoala said:

"Her honesty makes me love her even more. A real celebrity, this one, and she's going places. KO is the best guy, I agree."

Mamakaboyz wrote:

"If you know her, you would know she is a lover."

siscaliciousentertainment agreed with Cyan Boujee:

"K.O is definitely a valuable man!"

The ladies agreed with Cyan Boujee that K.O is a catch. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

MoonRing48 argued:

"That K.O better be King Oumar, not Mr Cashtime. Not my goat, please."

PROTECIOUS added:

"Nothing will ever make me hate Cyan."

Cyan Boujee attempts to speak isiZulu

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber attempting to speak isiZulu.

Her hilarious video sent chuckles across the comment section, with fans relating to her struggle.

Source: Briefly News