K.O's brand has seen phenomenal growth over the years and the Skhanda god plans to take it up a notch

After launching the Skhanda World Spring/ Summer Collection with an unforgettable fashion show, K.O plans to open retail stores

The rapper recently started his own reality TV show and looks to be in a good headspace to take over

K.O plans to expand his fashion line and open a retail store in Rosebank to house his Skhanda World apparel collection. Images: mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O has revealed that he plans to open retail stores to house his Skhanda World clothing range. This follows the rapper's fashion show for the brand's Spring/Summer Collection with Studio 88, which had Mzansi ready to spend their payday money.

K.O says he's excited about the new space he's in and can't wait to learn along the way.

K.O reveals plans to launch retail stores

K.O closed September 2023 off on a high note when he hosted his first-ever fashion show for the latest Skhanda World fashion range.

PAY ATTENTION:

All the who's who of the entertainment space were there and even walked the runway, such as Minnie Dlamini, Nadia Nakai and even Shaka iLembe star, Lebogang Tsipa.

After a successful launch of the Spring/Summer Collection, K.O revealed to Slikour On Life that he plans to open Skhanda World retail stores:

"Skhanda World, we're gonna have our own store pretty soon. The range is available right now across the country at Studio 88."

In a separate clip, the SETE hitmaker revealed that the first-ever Skhanda World store will be in Rosebank:

Mzansi hails K.O's success

Fans are impressed with K.O's growth and congratulated the Life With K.O star on the success of his brand:

kilt_la-flame265 praised K.O:

"Proud of this dude, man, a fan since the Teargas days."

phetogoketshabile7091 hailed the rapper:

"K.O doing big things... we have to be proud!"

neomabena7208 praised:

"Shoutout to the GOAT!"

BUY_YOUTUBE_VIEWS_d003 said:

"I watched this while procrastinating, and now I feel like I've accomplished something today."

entertainmentscope4966 responded:

"Big business!"

boy_____ commented:

"K.O is in the cut!"

K.O empowers Skhanda World artists

In more K.O updates, Briefly News shared details behind the rapper's decision to step back from having creative control over the Skhanda World artists' work, saying he wants them to receive credit that isn't linked to him:

"I’m not as involved in 'building' their music because I don't want to influence what they are doing. I feel like when they win, I want them to claim their wins."

One of his artists, Roiii, recently dropped his track with Boity titled OMG. He revealed the artwork on social media and had fans amped for the release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News