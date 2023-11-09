South African rapper Nasty C made his debut performance at the historic S.O.B's in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday

The multi-award-winning MC will be reviving the heritage of the iconic Hugh Masekela, among others who have graced the venue

His followers were amazed to see him do so well, wishing him all the best ahead of his show

Nasty C made his first debut at iconic S.O.B's in New York for a free performance.

Booked and busy South African rapper Nasty C made his first performance at the iconic S.O.B's live music venue in New York City on Wednesday, 8 November.

He follows in the footsteps of his ancestors by being one of the few elite musicians, such as the great Hugh Masekela, Dorothy Masuku, Mahotela Queens and Mahlathini, who have been awarded the opportunity to perform live at the historic Manhattan venue.

S.O.B's happy to host Nasty C's debut performance

The S.O.B's venue announced on its Instagram page that the Juice Back hitmaker would make his appearance and said:

"Don’t miss Nasty C’s FREE show tonight at S.O.B.’s! The South African hip hop star makes his NYC debut in the heart of downtown Manhattan Food & drink will be available."

Mzansi hype Nasty C ahead of his first S.O.B's performance

True to their nature, the Ivyson cheered the rapper on who is always out of the country, growing his brand as he appeared for his first free live show in the Big Apple and said:

_kblessofficial said:

"All the best Bro!"

lordscript_sa noticed:

"Always out of the country."

tendaisiandwa promised:

"Will be cheering you on from down here."

the_psa_shixa commented:

"His heart is music."

njabulombambo_12 had a wish:

"I wanna see you perform with a live band so bad."

scelo.rsa2.0 hyped:

"Show 'em some flames."

Nasty C assaults Zambian fan during mid-performance

In other Nasty C stories on Briefly News, the rapper was recorded throwing punches and kicks to an excited fan who bypassed security gates and ran onto the stage with arms open for a hug.

The startled rapper responded to the violation with violence but netizens defended his actions.

