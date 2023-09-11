South African rapper Nasty C did the unexpected and served an excited fan with some punches and a kick

It was during a Zambia show when a groupie had a profound star moment and ran on stage after bypassing security to hug the Hell Naaw hitmaker

Social media users were split in half after seeing the video, with most saying he was within his right to protect himself

Nasty C trended for the wrong reasons after he assaulted a fan who ran on stage to hug him in the Zambian leg of the 'African Throne Tour'.

Award-winning rapper Nasty C opened a can of worms after roughening up a fan at their Lusaka leg of the African Throne Tour, where he performed with Cassper Nyovest at a Flavour Code event.

Nasty C assaults fan on stage in Zambia

A video was uploaded by numerous concert-goers who saw the shocking rain of punches and kicks from the rapper after a man dressed in black ran to the stage after going past security to hug him.

Twitter user @SAHIPHOPFEEDs posted a video of the attack, which he captioned:

"Nasty C punches a fan in Zambia during his performance."

Watch the video below:

Nasty C trends for hitting a fan during Zambia performance

The new dad trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his violent outburst. While most expressed that he now had a big ego, many others thought he was only taking a safety precaution:

@Collen_KM begged to differ:

"Those who are saying Nasty C was wrong clearly don’t live in-the same South Africa that some of us live in."

@Am_Blujay had an explanation:

"AKA got gunned down just like that, and people think artists should go around hugging strangers when they feel threatened."

@Sifisov1 agreed:

"I stand with Nasty C here. First of all, he is in another country and focusing on his performance, then suddenly, someone shows up out of the blue. That was pure self-defence."

@GI_Irvin was for the tribe:

"He is a Nguni, after all. He can’t stand the disrespect. Those bouncers are slow maan?"

@Abutii_Ola asked:

"So after seeing the video of what happened to AKA, ya'll still want to blame Nacty C for reacting the way he did?"

@Ben_Mthi was shocked:

"Kanti the Zulu man does have some power."

50 Cents injures fan after throwing microphone

In another Briefly News report, rapper 50 Cent got into trouble after throwing two microphones in his fans' direction during a performance.

The Candy shop rapper was having technical difficulties when the mics were failing and aimed them at his guests during a fit of anger, injuring one woman.

