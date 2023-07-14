Award-winning musicians, rap giants prepare for their continental show

The duo dropped the schedule for the concert on their Instagram pages

Fans and followers across the continent saved the dates and marked themselves as present

The Zulu man with some power and Mufasa have finally released the date for the historic continental tour.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have dropped the dates to the African Tour. Images: @casspernyovest, @nasty_csa

Rappers announce dates for the African Tour on social media

Taking to each of their Instagram and Twitter accounts they tagged each other the same post, captured differently.

The Phumakim hitmaker captioned his post on both of his accounts:

"Me & the Broski coming to a city/country near you and I’m mad excited. Drop your flags below and show us which country we gone be meeting you in. Botswana and Eswatini tickets live now , the rest go live next week. More dates to be announced soon. See you in a bit! #AfricanThrone"

Meanwhile, the recipient of the SAMA for Best Hip Hop Album, Nasty C wrote this to his fans:

"Me & Cass have been working on this amazing show & we can’t wait to bring it to you!! Which country you think will be the littest??"

Fans responding to African Throne Tour dates with anticipation

Their fans and hip-hop heads across all their social media accounts responded with excitement:

@TK_PHOL_ wanted some clarity:

"Nare South Africa is only Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town?"

@tshepiixx had a special request:

"The jump from September to October, plus it’s exam time. Come on."

@LuvoMasilika was proud:

"Make us proud older brothers, you are paving the way for us and setting the bar much higher. Super proud of your movement."

@BiyelaBrian26 is a proud fan:

"CassperXNasty!! Hopefully, we are filling up FNB on 28 October."

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C plan an African takeover

The two rap giants announced in June that they will share a stage, News24 reported.

Nasty posted that the event is an African hip-hop celebration and was happy to embark on it with the great Cass.

Nomuzi Mabena congratulates Cassper on a Sprite deal

In another entertainment story by Briefly News, rapper Moozlie gave a shout-out to Mufasa on his new endorsement.

Mr Fill Up scored a massive deal with the soft-drink company, Sprite. He said on his social media that his face will appear on every bottle in the country.

