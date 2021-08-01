Mzansi celebrates SAMA 2021's winners, Nasty C bags best Hip Hop Album award

The South African Music Awards took place recently and talented musicians were rewarded for their hard work

Mzansi reacted to this year's SAMA winners, with Nasty C scooping best Hip Hop Album

It was no surprise that Master KG won the Best International Artist award for his hit track Jerusalema

Talented musicians were recognised at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMA).

Social media users took to the internet to react and congratulate the winners of this year's awards.

Nasty C won Best Hip Hop Album and Master KG scooped Best International Artist. Photo credit: @nasty_csa, @masterkgsa

Nasty C bagged the Best Hip Hop Album award and Lindelani Mkhize was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here are the winners:

1. Best International Award goes to:

Master KG

2. Best Hip Hop Album goes to:

Nasty C

3. Best Kwato Album goes to:

Reece Madlisa and Zuma

4. Best Gqom Alum goes to:

Zinaro

5. Ukhozi Best Maskandi Album goes to:

Abafana Baka Mgqomeni

6. Best Traditional goes to:

Sho Madjozi

7. Best Afropop goes to

Vusi Nova

8. Best Metro Dance Album goes to:

Black Motion

9. Lifetime Achievement Award goes to:

Lindelani Mkhize

10. Lifetime Achievement Award goes to:

-PJ Powers

-Lebo M

Lion King

11. Best Live Audio Musician goes to:

Sun EL Musician

12. Best Album Adult Contemporary Album Of The Year goes to:

Max Hoba

13. Best Artist Of the Year goes to:

Mlindo The Vocalist

14. Record of the Year goes to:

Sun El Musician ft. Msaki- Ubomi Abumanga (CCA)

16. Male Artist of the Year goes to:

Kabza Da Small

17. Best Adult Contemporary Album goes to:

Busi Radebe

18. Best Amapiano Album goes to:

Kabza the Small And DJ Maphorisa

19. Best Collaboration goes to:

Big Zulu ft Rick Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai

20. Duo Or Group Of The Year goes to:

Kabza Da Small and DJ Maphorisa- Scorpion Kings,

Once Upon The Time In Lockdown

21. Album Of The Year goes to:

Kabza Da Small and DJ Maphorisa- Scorpion Kings

Once Upon The Time In Lockdown

Social media users react to the awards

@MYavhudi:

"Congratulations to Lindelani Mkhize for getting the Lifetime Achievement Award. He deserves it #SAMA27."

@VENDABOYpoet:

"It is a Great surprise that Tonight it's one of the biggest anticipation moments we can't avoid watching... as Your own Poet Vendaboy poet will be Opening the Stage with @LangaMav on this historically Awards of SAMA #SAMA27."

Big Zulu topples Cassper Nyovest

Big Zulu has become more than a one-hit-wonder. The rapper and actor’s new song has topped the charts and toppled Cassper Nyovest to second place. Umuzi eSandton is a hit among radio listeners in South Africa and the Nkabi could not be more grateful.

Taking to social media, he posted:

“Nkabi Nation. Siyabonga kakhulu Umuzi eSandton is the most played song in the country is sitting on number 1, it’s the biggest song in the country. Siyabonga Music Video Coming Soon. Nkabi Records.”

