Starlife Happy Hearts: cast, images, plot summary, full story, theme song
Starlife's Happy Hearts Indian series is the best medicine for an overwhelmed soul after a long day. The action-packed drama serial is way better than the ordinary Indian shows you are hooked to. Happy Hearts' Hindi name is Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and it first aired on Star Plus from January to August 2019.
Pioneer Indian drama series conformed to the same production style. People got tired of the almost similar storylines, irritating slow motions, and other elements. Fortunately, Happy Hearts stepped away from that comfort zone.
Happy Hearts' plot summary
Happy Hearts' story centres on Happy Mehra. The maiden defies traditions to reach her destiny. While thinking Chintu is the love of her life, fate gives her someone she least expected. Rocky's perception of women improves after interacting with Mehra. Here is a brief profile about this series:
- Original name: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
- Country of origin: India
- Original language: Hindi
- Seasons: 1
- Episodes: 148
- Director: Arif Ali Ansari
- Producers: Karishma Jain, Gul Khan, and Nilanjana Purkayasstha
- Production companies: 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Mediaworks
- Production location: Mumbai
- Theme song's title: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
- Distributor: Star India
- Original network: Star Plus TV
Happy Hearts' cast members
The Happy Hearts' cast is a team of dedicated actors who go out of their way to meet the audience's expectations. Most of these actors have performed in several globally famous films. Below are Happy Hearts' actors' images and a few details about their careers:
1. Jasmin Bhasin as Happy
The 31-year-old actress also appeared in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss season 14, Twinkle, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.
2. Donal Bisht as Happy
The 27-year-old actress/model is also famous for featuring in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop as Ishika Patel and Ek Deewaana Tha as Sharanya. In addition, Donal participated in Bigg Boss 14 this year.
4. Ansh Bagri as Rocky
The actors most entertaining movies are Days of Tafree and Vellapanti (2016) and Love Ka Panga (2020). The 33-year-old Indian actor lives in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, India.
5. Aru K Verma as Chintu
The 34-year-old Indian star has showcased his exceptional talent in various films, including Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Befikre (2016) and 2 States (2014).
6. Rohit Purohit as Ranvijay
Rohit Purohit has made an honourable name for himself in India's entertainment industry. The 35-year-old is a familiar face to fans of Razia Sultan, Arjun, and Porus.
7. Purvi Mundada as Harleen
Besides Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, the 26-year-old Indian star has also featured in Chandrakanta, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, and more projects.
Happy Hearts' recurring characters
The series has many talented actors playing recurring roles. Some of Happy Hearts' supporting characters include:
- Ajinkya Mishra as Honey
- Satyajit Sharma as Kulwant
- Ankushi Gagneja as Smiley
- Iris Maity as Anaya
- Akansha Sareen as Sania
- Sejal Sharma as Simmi
- Geetanjali Singh as Dinky
- Manish Khanna as Shyamnik
- Anang Desai as Sanjay
- Rudrakshi Gupta as Madhu
- Shubham Chandna as Sachin
- Karan Taneja as Rupinder
- Aruna Irani as Sushmita
- Minoli Nandwana as Anjali
- Neha Luthra as Neha
- Hitanshu Jinsi as Daddu
- Shresth Kumar as Ranveer
- Geetu Bawa as Sandhya
- Karan Singh Chabbra as Timmi
- Akshita Vatsayan as Kajal
- Romanch Mehta as Kabir
- Khushi Mishra as Guggi
Happy Hearts' full story
Happy Mehra is a cheerful and virtuous young lady from a middle-class family. However, she does not conform to traditions and social norms. Mehra never gets along with Rocky Khosla, for he is an arrogant ladies' man.
She discovers that Khosla likes her when she already loves his brother, Chintu. He is a gentleman and every woman's dream husband. Later, his father, Kulwant, blames Rocky when he dies in a car crash. Therefore, Mehra joins Rocky in establishing a hotel business in Chintu's memory.
The court gives Rocky a ten-year jail sentence for molesting Mehra's sister, Smiley. Meanwhile, Ranvijay Shroff, an attorney and civil activist, is in love with Mehra. Rocky breaks out of jail three years later and discovers that Ranvijay is Mehra's closest friend.
Jealousy overwhelms him when he spots them together. Rocky proves he was falsely accused of molesting Smiley and also confesses his love for Mehra. On the other hand, Ranvijay kills Ranveer and his girlfriend, Anaya.
Sadness overwhelms Rocky when Mehra fakes her death and leaves the city. Six years later, Mehra is working as a radio jockey (RJ), using a new name, Khushi, but fans know her as RJ. Meanwhile, Rocky is married to Harleen.
While memories of Mehra still hurt Rocky, his wife hates their son, Honey. She never wanted to be a mother. Mehra discovers that the boy she rescued from the streets is Rocky's son. He flees from home to escape his mum's mistreatment.
Rocky is delighted to know that Mehra is still alive. Meanwhile, Harleen takes a bullet meant for her son and dies on the spot. Happy Hearts' final episode ends with Rocky and Mehra's lavish wedding.
Happy Hearts' theme song
Where can you find Happy Hearts' theme song? Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji's lyrics are online. You can also listen to it on YouTube. Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu wrote the song and then recorded it with Ana Rahman and other musicians.
Most of this show's past viewers admit that they do not feel bored re-watching it. Therefore, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is aired worldwide due to public demand.
