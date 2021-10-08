Starlife Happy Hearts: cast, images, plot summary, full story, theme song

Starlife's Happy Hearts Indian series is the best medicine for an overwhelmed soul after a long day. The action-packed drama serial is way better than the ordinary Indian shows you are hooked to. Happy Hearts' Hindi name is Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and it first aired on Star Plus from January to August 2019.

The full story and actors of Starlife's Happy Hearts series. Photo: @donalbisht (modified by author)

Pioneer Indian drama series conformed to the same production style. People got tired of the almost similar storylines, irritating slow motions, and other elements. Fortunately, Happy Hearts stepped away from that comfort zone.

Happy Hearts' plot summary

Happy Hearts' story centres on Happy Mehra. The maiden defies traditions to reach her destiny. While thinking Chintu is the love of her life, fate gives her someone she least expected. Rocky's perception of women improves after interacting with Mehra. Here is a brief profile about this series:

Original name: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Country of origin: India

India Original language: Hindi

Hindi Seasons: 1

1 Episodes: 148

148 Director: Arif Ali Ansari

Arif Ali Ansari Producers: Karishma Jain, Gul Khan, and Nilanjana Purkayasstha

Karishma Jain, Gul Khan, and Nilanjana Purkayasstha Production companies: 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Mediaworks

4 Lions Films and Invictus T Mediaworks Production location: Mumbai

Mumbai Theme song's title: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Distributor: Star India

Star India Original network: Star Plus TV

Happy Hearts' cast members

The Happy Hearts' cast is a team of dedicated actors who go out of their way to meet the audience's expectations. Most of these actors have performed in several globally famous films. Below are Happy Hearts' actors' images and a few details about their careers:

1. Jasmin Bhasin as Happy

Happy is engaged to Chintu but ends up marrying his brother, Rocky. Photo: @jasminbhasin2806

The 31-year-old actress also appeared in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss season 14, Twinkle, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

2. Donal Bisht as Happy

Donal Bisht replaces actress Jasmin Bhasin in the later episodes when the show introduces Rocky's son. Photo: @donalbisht

The 27-year-old actress/model is also famous for featuring in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop as Ishika Patel and Ek Deewaana Tha as Sharanya. In addition, Donal participated in Bigg Boss 14 this year.

4. Ansh Bagri as Rocky

Happy's presence in Rocky's life convinces him to drop his playboy behaviour. Photo: @anshbagri

The actors most entertaining movies are Days of Tafree and Vellapanti (2016) and Love Ka Panga (2020). The 33-year-old Indian actor lives in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, India.

5. Aru K Verma as Chintu

Chintu's death strengthens the bond between his fiancé and brother. Photo: @arukverma

The 34-year-old Indian star has showcased his exceptional talent in various films, including Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Befikre (2016) and 2 States (2014).

6. Rohit Purohit as Ranvijay

Attorney Rohit and Rocky' compete for Happy's love. Photo: @rohitpurohit08

Rohit Purohit has made an honourable name for himself in India's entertainment industry. The 35-year-old is a familiar face to fans of Razia Sultan, Arjun, and Porus.

7. Purvi Mundada as Harleen

Rocky marries Harleen after Happy fakes her death and moves out of the city. Photo: @purvimundada

Besides Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, the 26-year-old Indian star has also featured in Chandrakanta, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, and more projects.

Happy Hearts' recurring characters

The series has many talented actors playing recurring roles. Some of Happy Hearts' supporting characters include:

Ajinkya Mishra as Honey

Satyajit Sharma as Kulwant

Ankushi Gagneja as Smiley

Iris Maity as Anaya

Akansha Sareen as Sania

Sejal Sharma as Simmi

Geetanjali Singh as Dinky

Manish Khanna as Shyamnik

Anang Desai as Sanjay

Rudrakshi Gupta as Madhu

Shubham Chandna as Sachin

Karan Taneja as Rupinder

Aruna Irani as Sushmita

Minoli Nandwana as Anjali

Neha Luthra as Neha

Hitanshu Jinsi as Daddu

Shresth Kumar as Ranveer

Geetu Bawa as Sandhya

Karan Singh Chabbra as Timmi

Akshita Vatsayan as Kajal

Romanch Mehta as Kabir

Khushi Mishra as Guggi

Happy Hearts' full story

Happy Mehra is a cheerful and virtuous young lady from a middle-class family. However, she does not conform to traditions and social norms. Mehra never gets along with Rocky Khosla, for he is an arrogant ladies' man.

Satyajit Sharma acts as Kulwant, Rocky and Chintu's father. He believes Rocky caused Chintu's death. Photo: @_satyajitsharma

She discovers that Khosla likes her when she already loves his brother, Chintu. He is a gentleman and every woman's dream husband. Later, his father, Kulwant, blames Rocky when he dies in a car crash. Therefore, Mehra joins Rocky in establishing a hotel business in Chintu's memory.

The court gives Rocky a ten-year jail sentence for molesting Mehra's sister, Smiley. Meanwhile, Ranvijay Shroff, an attorney and civil activist, is in love with Mehra. Rocky breaks out of jail three years later and discovers that Ranvijay is Mehra's closest friend.

Jealousy overwhelms him when he spots them together. Rocky proves he was falsely accused of molesting Smiley and also confesses his love for Mehra. On the other hand, Ranvijay kills Ranveer and his girlfriend, Anaya.

Sadness overwhelms Rocky when Mehra fakes her death and leaves the city. Six years later, Mehra is working as a radio jockey (RJ), using a new name, Khushi, but fans know her as RJ. Meanwhile, Rocky is married to Harleen.

While memories of Mehra still hurt Rocky, his wife hates their son, Honey. She never wanted to be a mother. Mehra discovers that the boy she rescued from the streets is Rocky's son. He flees from home to escape his mum's mistreatment.

Ankushi Gagneja as Smiley. Rocky is falsely accused of sexually abusing her. Photo: @ankushigagneja

Rocky is delighted to know that Mehra is still alive. Meanwhile, Harleen takes a bullet meant for her son and dies on the spot. Happy Hearts' final episode ends with Rocky and Mehra's lavish wedding.

Happy Hearts' theme song

Where can you find Happy Hearts' theme song? Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji's lyrics are online. You can also listen to it on YouTube. Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu wrote the song and then recorded it with Ana Rahman and other musicians.

Check this site regularly for monthly Happy Hearts' teasers. Most of this show's past viewers admit that they do not feel bored re-watching it. Therefore, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is aired worldwide due to public demand.

