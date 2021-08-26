30 best Nazi movies of all time: Top trending movies about the holocaust

Nazi movies have the most emotional and heartbreaking Holocaust stories. Learn about Holocaust history from movies about Nazi Germany. Have a glimpse into the Jews' plight in WWII by watching the most disturbing concentration camp movies.

Top 30 best Nazi movies of all time.

It hurts when some people defend the Nazis without getting their facts right. You will never understand the magnitude of their cruelty until you watch true stories from movies about Nazis. Nazi horror movies give the current generation a clear picture of what happened.

Top trending Nazi movies in 2021

Holocaust stories portrayed in Nazi films are documented in history books. What are the most recent Nazi movies? Here is a list of the best holocaust movies produced between 2010 to date.

1. The Auschwitz Report (2021)

Two men break out of a consecration camp to Slovakia, hoping the authorities will save those they left behind.

Slovak Jews flee from the Auschwitz concentration camp back to Slovakia. The two young men report to the Slovakia authorities the systematic genocide at the camp.

2. And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020)

A law student infiltrated the Nazi group to spy on their planned attacks against the Jews.

20-year-old Luisa, a law student from an upper-class family, joins Antifa and meets Alfa and Lenor in a commune. She becomes an anti-fascist activist and spies on the Nazi group.

3. Escape from Auschwitz (2020)

A Nazi prisoner was forced to move corpses from the gas chambers to the crematorium.

The Nazi soldiers capture Kazimierz Piechowski and send him to Auschwitz. While enslaved in the camp, they force him to move corpses from the gas chambers to the crematorium.

4. Free State Midpoint (2019)

The movie shows the side-effects of the brutal sterilization Jews went through.

Ernst Otto Karl Grassmé from South Holstein spends the rest of his life in the forest of the Horst Moors after the Nazis sterilize him. The forced sterilization destroyed his life.

5. Operation Finale (2018)

Adolf was prosecuted in Israel and executed for his crimes in 1961.

Oscar Isaac acts as a Mossad agent Peter Malkin. Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) hunts and captures Peter and his team while hiding in Argentina.

6. Sobibor (2018)

The world celebrates his heroic act to date for helping Jews flee from a consecration camp.

In 1943, Alexander Pechersky (a Soviet officer) helped masses escape from the Sobibór extermination camp. He was the plan's mastermind.

7. The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

A former German SS officer was charged for being a Nazi accomplice.

In 2015, Oskar Gröning was charged in Germany at age 94. He was nicknamed the Accountant of Auschwitz. The man was a Nazi accomplice in killing 300,000 Jews at Auschwitz in 1944.

8. The Photographer of Mauthausen (2018)

A prisoner stole pictures showing the Nazi's cruelty.

A Catalán prisoner was a photographer in the Mauthausen concentration camp. He used his office to steal preserved pictures of the horrible things the Nazis did to their victims.

9. The Resistance Banker (2018)

Two brothers received a $250 million loan from fellow bankers and stole $250 from Nazis to support the Jews.

Walraven van Hall and his brother were from a wealthy banking family that financed the Dutch resistance for years. The siblings stole from Nazi-controlled coffers to support at least 8,000 Jews in hiding.

10. The Secret Survivor (2018)

After almost 70 years of silence, the Hungarian Jew explains how she almost died in the Nazi's gas chamber.

The Budapest-born Veronica Phillips recounts her Holocaust experience at age 92 while living in Johannesburg, South Africa. She was arrested in Budapest and deported to the Ravensbrück camp.

11. Who Will Write Our History (2018)

Emanuel Ringelblum did not use guns but their pens and papers to overcome the Nazi's propaganda and lies.

Emanuel Ringelblum led a secret group of scholars, the community, and journalists that fought the Nazis in November 1940 after killing 450,000 Jews in the Warsaw ghetto.

12. Another Mother’s Son (2017)

The film shows how Nazi criminals brutally invaded the Channel Islands and occupied it.

Louisa Gould escaped Russian POW and hid during World War II as the Nazis took over Jersey island. He was brave enough to escape their terror for a while.

13. Milada (2017)

Milada was arrested and executed for holding anti-communist and pro-democracy beliefs against the Nazis.

Milada Horáková was an outspoken Czechoslovakia politician. She fought the Nazi occupation in her motherland, but the government betrayed her.

14. The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

The Warsaw Zoo's owners hid Jews in the zoo during the Nazi occupation.

You should add this to your Nazi movies list. Dr Jan Zabinski and his wife Antonina hid 300 Jews in their Warsaw Zoo’s tunnels and cages during the German invasion in WWII.

15. Red Trees (2017)

Watch how Marina Willer's family relocated from Europe to South America after surviving the Holocaust.

Film director Marina Willer’s family was among the 12 Jewish families that survived the Nazis invasion of Prague. The film captures their relocation from Eastern Europe to South America.

16. Denial (2016)

Deborah studies Shoah's history to prove that the Holocaust was a fact.

Deborah E. Lipstadt (played by actress Rachel Weisz) was an American professor studying the Holocaust. A Nazi scholar in Germany sued her for allegedly calling him a Holocaust denier.

17. The Devil's Mistress (2016)

The dangerous romance with a Nazi propaganda minister thwarts the ambitious actress' dreams of making it big in Berlin.

The Nazi movie features the life of the Czech actress Lída Baarová. She was the mistress of the Nazi propaganda minister of Germany, Joseph Goebbels, for two years.

18. Riphagen (2016)

The Dutch gangster and Nazi collaborator killed the anti-Nazists.

Riphagen is one of the best Nazi movies on Netflix. Dries Riphagen helped the Nazis torture the Jews while he stole their treasures.

19. IDA (2015)

The Nazis killed a young nun's parents.

A young Polish nun discovers her parents were among the Jews who died in the Holocaust. She decides to explore her history deeper to learn more about her parents.

20. Saul Fia (2015)

A prisoner looks for a Rabbi in the concentration camp to give his daughter a befitting burial.

A Jewish worker called Géza Röhrig tries to find a Rabbi in the Auschwitz concentration camp. He would love the Rabbi to perform the burial rites for his dead child.

21. Son of Saul (2015)

The Nazis force a Jewish Auschwitz prisoner to burn his son's corpse.

The Sonderkommando members narrate how Saul Auslander was forced to burn bodies killed by fellow prisoners. Hungarian poet Géza Röhrig plays the role of this prisoner.

22. The Eichmann show (2015)

Two Camerapersons captured and televised the testimony of the most notorious Nazi responsible for the deaths of millions of Jews.

It shows the obstacles the film producer Milton Fruchtman and TV director Leo Hurwitz faced when covering the trial of Adolf Eichmann.

23. Night Will Fall (2014)

It was a masterpiece, but the horror of the German concentration camps was too shocking to air.

Researchers discovered this lost documentary made by Sidney Bernstein and Alfred Hitchcock about German concentration camps in 1945. It is one of the most disturbing holocaust movies.

24. Phoenix (2014)

The Holocaust survivor's husband betrays her to the Nazis.

Nelly was a Holocaust survivor searching for her husband, who might have betrayed her to the Nazis. A facial reconstruction surgery makes her unrecognizable.

25. The Book Thief (2013)

An adopted girl finds joy stealing books for Jewish refugees, for they give the people temporary happiness.

The film features adolescence in Nazi Germany. A young girl steals books and reads them to fellow Jewish refugees while her adoptive parents protect her.

26. The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life (2013)

Music helped a young lady overcome the Nazi horror, and she died at age 110.

Alice was born into an upper-class Jewish family in 1903. The Nazis take Alice, her husband, son and mother from Prague to Theresienstadt. Her passion for music helped her survive the holocaust horrors.

27. In Darkness (2012)

A Polish sewer worker and burglar helps the Jews during the war.

Leopold Socha, a Polish sewer worker and burglar, helped Jews who were being prosecuted during the Nazi occupation of Lviv in Ukraine.

28. Numbered (2012)

The film explores why most Holocaust survivors and their lineage still preserve the numbers they were tattooed in the consecration camps.

Nazis tattooed numbers on over 400,000 Jews imprisoned in Auschwitz and its sub-camps. The film explores the meaning of those numbers. There were marks of honour, shame, and more definitions.

29. Auschwitz (2011)

The film illustrates several ways Nazi camps killed Jews.

The film narrates how Jews held in the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland were gassed, starved, overworked, and used in medical experiments.

30. Nazi Hunters (2010)

The film shows how the Nazi-hunting unit of the Israeli tracked Herberts Cukurs and found him in Sao Paolo, Brazil, 20 years after killing 30,0000 Jews.

Herberts Cukurs snatched Jewish babies from their mothers, burned down a synagogue full of people, and killed over 30,0000 Latvian Jews.

Nazi movies are on Netflix and other movie streaming platforms. They teach this and future generations to value freedom and advocate for peace in war-inflicted countries.

