20 of the best anthology series that are worth watching in 2021

The best anthology series is horror and sci-fi movies. What does anthology series mean? These are returning TV shows that entice the audience with new stories, actors, and themes per season. Films have age ratings for the younger generation to choose appropriate anthologies.

What are the best anthology series in 2021? Scary renewed TV series are the most profitable movies yet the cheapest to make. Movie lovers enjoy how these films induce fear and anxiety in them. However, anthology film creators are considerate of those who hate horror stories. They are making sci-fi, adventure, comedy, romance, and more varieties.

Top 20 best anthology series in 2021

The most recent horror anthology movies on Netflix have epic fantasies and real-life events filled with noble sacrifices and tragic deaths. Movie fans love streaming their favourite returning TV series because there are limited or no advert interruptions. Watch this year's top-rated anthology series on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, or any other affordable movie streaming platform. Below is a list of the best anthologies in 2021:

1. American Crime Story

The series dramatizes felonies that happened in real life, like the Hurricane Catrina crimes. Season 1 is about Andrew Cunanan (serial killer and sociopath) assassinating Gianni Versace (fashion designer) in July 1997.

2. Black Mirror

The anthology drama cast portrays how advanced technology harms humans' behaviour. UK's media and social platforms buzz about the princess' kidnapper who wants the prime minister to record himself having sex with a pig on live television for her freedom.

3. Bloodride

In this anthology horror series, bus travellers encounter horrific events at their destinations. For instance, Leon relocates his family from the city to the countryside because of financial issues. His wife, Molly, witnesses neighbours sacrificing a cat in the woods. She learns all residents make blood sacrifices on the ancient Viking stone for wealth.

4. Daredevil

The blind Daredevil vigilante is a daytime lawyer and a martial arts vigilante at night. His ex-girlfriend returns towards the middle of the story. The duo later forms a team with vigilante The Punisher to stop Wilson Fisk's criminal activities.

5. Dark

The anthology TV movie begins with a strange sound in the caves sending Mikkel back to 1986 as Ines Kahnwald's adopted son Michael. He marries Hannah and gets a son named Jonas. Meanwhile, more boys keep disappearing whenever they enter the caves.

6. Fargo

In Fargo, Carl Showalter buries ransom money and marks the location with a windshield scraper. Goons looking for the money realize that Stavros Milos found and spend it on his thriving supermarkets.

7. Fear Street

Someone in a Halloween skull mask murders shippers at the Shadyside mall. Deena's brother and her high school friends help her investigate the murder. They believe an angry dead witch.

8. Ghost Stories

In this enticing anthology TV series, Janhvi nurses a lonely old lady with dementia. She seduces the woman's husband, and she later finds her corpse in the kitchen. Janhvi assumes the woman's son visited in her absence, but police claim he never came home.

9. Legends of Tomorrow

Savage kills his family to subdued the Earth. Rip Hunter recruits villains to save humanity. In Season 5, all legends in this renewed Netflix shows turn into immortals for 24 hours. All of the Legends die except Charlie.

10. Love, Death and Robots

The returning TV series shows fictional robots falling in love with dead humans. The story begins with Sonnie fighting in the underground beast battles. She wants to kill men who raped and mutilated her DNA.

11. Lust Stories

The renewed Amazon Prime series explores love affairs condemned by the Indian culture. For example, college professor Kalindi's open marriage and her affair with a student. On the other hand, a domestic worker dates her male boss, and a man lusts after his wife's friend.

12. Narcos

The Netflix returning TV series has true-life stories of authorities worldwide fighting drug cartels. The television show gets hot when the US deploys DEA agent Steve Murphy to Colombia to kill the cocaine kingpin, Pablo Escobar.

13. Peaky Blinders

Thomas Shelby and his brothers return to Birmingham after serving the British army in World War I. Shelby joins a criminal gang and kills anyone who tries to stop him from expanding his territory.

14. Scream

A cyberbullied serial killer murders teenagers. A brilliant schoolgirl suspects she might be his next target because of her mum's shady past. The town's natives assume Brandon James, but he also gets killed. It is one of the best anthology horror movies on Hulu.

15. Shadow and Bone

It is among the top ten anthology horror movies on Netflix. Most East Ravka soldiers die while crossing The Fold to trade with West Ravka's residents. Mal and Alina are in love, and she worries when he is appointed to enter The Fold. Later, Zoya demands to sleep with him.

16. Stranger Things

A girl with telekinetic powers flees from the government's top-secret laboratory researching supernatural things. On the same night, a boy goes missing near the laboratory. The public discovers outrageous things the government does in the laboratory when looking for the boy.

17. The Crown

The movie shows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her wedding day to the early years of the 21st century. Political rivals were the young couple’s main challenge while leading the monarchy. However, they also had loyal allies like Sir Winston Churchill. It is one of the most romantic anthology drama movies you will ever watch.

18. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

An ancient event affects the crystal that stands at Planet Tra's centre and causes The Darkening epidemic. The omnibus gets exciting when three Gelflings strive to protect their clan from the Skeksis' dictatorship and save the planet from the crystal's misfortune.

19. The Haunting of Hill House

In this subgenre movie, Liv is a moon goddess with five children and a spouse. She kills her daughter Eleanor to keep her in the haunted Hill house. William's spirit haunts Luke, Theodora is a phycologist, Steven thinks ghosts are myths, and Shirley owns a funeral home with her husband.

20. The Twilight Zone

The renewed TV series' most captivating story is karma punishing a wealthy entrepreneur for being a racist. Magical powers make him a Jew living in the Nazi era in France. He then becomes a Black man protesting in Deep South's 1950s KKK rally. The forces later take him to the 1960s in Vietnam as an Asian.

Anthology series are the best shows to watch after a long day. Interestingly, most of 2021's trending omnibus movies are reboots of the 1900s best films. The movies are back with new faces and more episodes.

