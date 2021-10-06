Overlord Season 4: cast, trailer, release date, countdown, story

Overlord season 4 is the much-awaited season of the series, and fans cannot keep calm, especially with the suspense that the third season left them with. The third season aired in 2018, and many people did not imagine they would have to wait this long for the season 4 Overlord. If you are a fan, you need to check out these details of Overlord season 4.

Overlord Season 4. Photo: @anime dub library

Source: Facebook

Overlord is a popular Japanese anime series whose plot is based on Kugane Maruyama's light novels. Its storyline revolves around a gamer who lands the golden opportunity to play in his favourite online game. When he gets into the multiplayer battle, he learns so many things and has an experience of a lifetime!

Overlord: Season 4

Overlord is a famous anime series that has received tremendous response from fans. On IMDB, it has a rating of 7.8 out of 10. The show includes action, adventure and animation, and it follows the story of a young man who gets trapped in a video game. In the game, he is a warrior attempting to make a new world in the video.

As fans wait for the fourth season to premiere, these details are worth checking out.

Overlord Season 4: story

Overlord characters. Photo: @Otaku Quotes

Source: Facebook

The first season of the anime series aired in 2015, and it covered the first three of Kugane Maruyama's light novels. Overlord season 1 features Momonga, the villainous protagonist, adopting the name of his old guild, Ainz Ooal Gown. He hopes to signal the other trapped players and even goes on a mission to explore his new reality by befriending and fighting the game's sentient NPCs during his escapes.

The second season of the anime series came out in 2018, and it covers the fourth, fifth and sixth of Kugane Maruyama's light novels. Season 2 focuses on the broader world of YGGDRASIL. It introduces the citizens of Re-Estize, the corrupt city, and a tribe of Lizardmen.

Season 3 came out in mid-2018, and it covers volumes seven to nine of the light novels. In season 3, Ainz continues to extend his dominion over his new world. In the season 3 finale, Ainz and Gazef go into a battle of the ages. Gazef risks losing his kingdom, while Ainz's loss threatens his plan for overall domination. At the beginning of the fight, Ainz uses his dark magic to neutralize Gazef's sword.

What will happen in Overlord Season 4?

Is the Overlord anime finished? At the end of season 3, Ainz delivers the final blow and kills Gazef; hence, he commands the rest of the kingdom to surrender. In season 4, Ainz, the Overlord, will inflict further terror since he is the villain in the story. The rulers of other kingdoms might join forces to plot his demise.

Overlord Season 4: cast

Is Albedo a traitor? Photo: @Nanimeindo

Source: Facebook

Satoshi Hino features as Ainz in Overlord season 4. Ainz is the only actor who appears in every episode of the anime series since its first episode. Satoshi Hino is arguably the most notable voice in Naruto, where he voices Sai. Satoshi Hino also voices Kyojuro, the fiery samurai in Demon Slayer, and team captain Daichi in Haikyuu.

Yumi Hara voices Albedo, Ainz's closest NPC ally. Apart from taking the role of Albedo, Yumi Hara worked on other projects, such as Val x Love, an anime series, and video games, such as NieR Replicant.

The other cast members who will be gracing your screens in the fourth season of the anime series include:

Chris Guerrero as Ains Ooal Gown

Masayuki Kato as Demiurge

Felecia Angelle as Shalltear Bloodfallen

Jeff Johnson as Demiurge

Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen

Berangere Rochet as Lakyus

Megan Shimpan as Mare Bello Fiore

Shun’ichi Maki as Kaijali

Shin’ya Hamazoe as Jugem

Jill Harris as Aura Bella Fiora

Manami Numakura as Narberal Gamma

Anastasia Munoz as Narberal Gamma

Kenta Miyake as Cocytus

Shigeru Chiba as Sebas Tian

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Gazef Stronff

Ray Hurd as Gazef Stronoff

Chad Halbrook as Brain Unglaus

Koji Yusa as Brain Unglaus

Hiromichi Tezuka as Boris Axelson

Alexis Tipton as Lupisregina Beta

Jeannie Tirado as Nemu Emmot

Ryota Osaka as Climb

Mallorie Rodak as Solution Epsilon

Ayane Sakura as Solution Epsilon

Kei Shindo as Entoma Vasilissa Zeta

Masaaki Ihara as Marquis Boullope

Bill Jenkins as Sebas Tian

Overlord Season 4: release date

When did Overlord season 4 come out? Studio Madhouse has not yet announced the release date of the fourth season of Overlord. However, according to fans' speculations, it might come out in early 2022.

Overlord Season 4: trailer

The rescheduling of the release date has had most avid fans asking, is Overlord going to have a season 4? The season's trailer is not out yet. However, according to speculations, the season will premier in 2022.

Overlord Season 4: updates

Why was Overlord cancelled? The fourth season of the series was scheduled to be released by July 2020. However, the pandemic slowed down the production process, and many predicted its production had been cancelled. However, the production team has not confirmed its cancellation.

Where can I watch Overlord?

The show's three seasons are currently available on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Unfortunately, it is not available on Netflix.

Even though the release date of Overlord season 4 is unclear, you can build your anticipation of what will happen in the oncoming episodes by watching the previous seasons. Meanwhile, we shall update you on season 4 once the details are released.

