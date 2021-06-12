Generations: The Legacy Teasers for July 2021: Will the dating apps work?

Generations: The Legacy teasers for July 2021 are here, and the drama has taken a new trajectory. With the evolution in technology, some of the Generations: The Legacy cast members resort to desperate ways of finding love. Is the connection the same as dating someone you have had a friendship with? These snippets highlight some of the highs and lows in the show.

Generations: The Legacy storyline gives an account of the highs and lows that the cast members go through while going about their daily lives. Unlike most soapies, it replicates the struggles that any normal community faces and how their choices cost them in future. Generations: The Legacy teasers for July 2021 fill you in on the tips to look out for in the oncoming episodes.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for July 2021

In the most recent Generations: The Legacy episodes, walls seem to be caving for Tshidi and Mazwi. Tshidi feels threatened by the women around her. Her desire to find out what their intentions are eats her up. Mazwi desperately tries to find love on dating apps. How will the experience be for him?

Episode 159 (1719) - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

Tshidi worries about not having control over her situation, and many girls agree that going for a night out is the perfect way of getting their minds off their issues. Elsewhere, Siyanda gets home unannounced, and Sphe gets the shock of her life.

Episode 160 (1720) - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

Tracy focuses on getting her boss some action, and Kabisi receives alarming news at the office. Later, Rosie makes an announcement that leaves Tamryn reeling.

Episode 161 (1721) - Monday, 5th of July 2021

Lucy reaches out to a dodgy doctor for help, and Fikile is startled by the identity of her date. Meanwhile, Pamela gets over playing games and issues an ultimatum.

Episode 162 (1722) - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Mpho convinces himself that nurse Betty is just friendly, and Pele is not impressed by the idea of playing matchmaker. Later, Siyanda makes his choice about breaking a woman's heart.

Episode 163 (1723) - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

Tracy's good intentions cause trouble in her relationship, and Kabisi finds himself thinking that it is the end of the road for him. Zanele is elated when hours of surveillance work bear the desired fruits.

Episode 164 (1724) - Thursday, 8th of July 2021

The dating app idea surprisingly bears fruits, and Sphe is puzzled when Tshidi asks her to leave.

Episode 165 (1725) - Friday, 9th of July 2021

The doctors raise eyebrows about something fishy, and Pele thinks that his prize prisoner is planning to trick him; will he outsmart him? Elsewhere, Fikile and Mazwi piss each other off.

Episode 166 (1726) - Monday, 12th of July 2021

Ayanda believes she will finally bear the consequences of her actions, and Tamryn is indecisive about going through the surgery. Later, tables turn for Tracy when she discovers who is in the zoo.

Episode 167 (1727) - Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Luyolo worries that his woman could be making a mistake, although he does not attempt to stop her. Tshidi and Oby come face to face, and Tshidi feels threatened. Betty's grim warning makes Dr Konono scared.

Episode 168 (1728) - Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

Nontle starts getting a bad feeling about missing Tamryn, and Shaka Zulu proposes to meet Fikile, making her hopeful. Kabisi finally wakes up and is startled by what happened to him.

Episode 169 (1729) - Thursday, 15th of July 2021

Mpho worries about his missing friend, and Ayanda feels insecure about her secret coming out. Mazwi loses control of the pressure; hence, he makes a hasty decision about the dating app.

Episode 170 (1730) - Friday, 16th of July 2021

Lucy spirals to the dark side, and Pele puts Sphe on the spot. Meanwhile, people start worrying about the new Mrs Phakade.

Episode 171 (1731) - Monday, 19th of July 2021

The good guys rush to the scene, although it looks like it is already late. Tracy's attempts to change someone's mind do not bear the desired fruits; instead, they become less inclined to heed her advice. Meanwhile, Tshidi finds herself in another dilemma.

Episode 172 (1732) - Tuesday, 20th of July 2021

Mpho realises that he should have kept his mouth shut, although it is too late. Meanwhile, Fikile discovers the change in her business partner's attitude, and it makes her raise eyebrows.

Episode 173 (1733) - Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Mazwi decides to come out clean, and Kabisi feels guilty for what he did. Later, Pele concocts a plan to neutralise the looming danger.

Episode 174 (1734) - Thursday, 22nd of July 2021

Siyanda goes back to work at the worst moment, and Ayanda realises that she needs Tshidi to implement her plan. Elsewhere, Tracy questions Luyolo and is bummed by what happens next.

Episode 175 (1735) - Friday, 23rd of July 2021

Fikile's business partner suggests something that leaves her utterly floored, and someone eavesdrops on a certain part of a conversation that could be misleading. Lucy's allies panic when they realise that she is about to get caught.

Episode 176 (1736) - Monday, 26th of July 2021

Oby comes up with a plan to extract the information she needs, and Mazwi dusts himself from his last setback and focuses on his project. Later, Zondiwe pleads with her daughter not to do something she will regret.

Episode 177 (1737) - Tuesday, 27th of July 2021

Sphe's desire for intimacy gets the better of her, and Tracy talks too soon and ends up getting disappointed.

Episode 178 (1738) - Wednesday, 28th of July 2021

Tshidi witnesses an intense conversation and longs to know what it is about, and Luyolo finally gets the motivation to move on with his life. Will Jozi Pearl and Shaka Zulu finally get it on?

Episode 179 (1739) - Thursday, 29th of July 2021

Mpho succeeds in making his friend open up, and he offers him nuggets of wisdom. Later, Oby realises that Siyanda has been spying on her; hence, it makes her worried.

Episode 180 (1740) - Friday, 30th of July 2021

Pele reveals shocking details to Ayanda, and Mazwi is shocked by what he sees when he gets to work. Later, Gog'Flo pleads with stubborn Mbali not to miss out on the night of fun.

Mazwi

Mazwi and Fikile cross paths, and later, he gets caught up by the pressure to join a dating app; hence, he makes a hasty decision that might cost him in future. When the pressure about his decision gets out of hand, he makes the difficult decision to come out clean, hoping that it will make his situation better. Later, when he goes to the office, he meets a shocking scene. What is it about? Will his choices cost him in future?

Tshidi

Tshidi feels frustrated when she realises that she does not have control over her situation. Later, she gets so mad at Sphe that she asks her to leave her house. When she meets with Oby, she feels threatened; hence, she avoids her. Later, when she witnesses a conversation and wishes to know what it is about. Will she make the right decision regarding her dilemma?

Generations: The Legacy teasers for July 2021 are a tip of the iceberg of the drama that awaits you in the oncoming episodes. You cannot miss out on any of the scenes. For more details, tune in to SABC1 every Mondays to Fridays at 20h00.

