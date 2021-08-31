Thrilling Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for September 2021 are officially here, and the show could not be any better. The sudden change in the soap opera's trajectory is mind-blowing! As your favourite Deur Dik en Dun 3 cast members fight for the love of their lives, others receive shocking details about their futures. Are dreaded terminal diseases going to change the trajectory of life for some of them?

Deur Dik en Dun 3 storyline features family feuds and the fight for control. Esma wishes to get married, although she goes through a rollercoaster with her lovers. A sudden discovery about her health status reminds her how much she is living on borrowed time. Will she live to fulfil her purpose? Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for September 2021 highlight that and more.

Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for September 201

As Deur Dik en Dun 3 episodes unfold, enmity in the Boran family heightens, and it causes some of the cast members to do the unexpected. Adem gets caught up in the drama and what follows is a life-changing diagnosis. Are the constant fights and wrangles worth it?

Episode 38 - Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

Fikret crosses another line that lands him in more trouble. His mistake results in more tension among the family members.

Episode 39 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Osman drinks Gulbin's coffee, and someone throws Gunes under the bus. A tragedy befalls the Borans leaving two of them hospitalized and needing surgery, and Esma faints.

Episode 40 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Sureyya is shocked to find out that Faruk's assistant is a woman, and the doctor reveals shocking news about Adem being paralyzed. Adem struggles to come to terms with the new reality and refuses to see anyone, and Dilara is equally in denial about the news.

Episode 41 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

Esma discovers some disturbing news, and Sureyya is unsure of what to make of Ozgur. Dilara tries to reach out to a devastated Adem, and Fikret gets home to a warm welcome.

Episode 42 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Faruk's problems at work heighten, and Emir second-guesses his position in the family. Esma is shocked when the doctor highlights the details of her diagnosis. She worries about her life wasting away because of her terminal illness.

Episode 43 - Wednesday, 8th of September 2021

Nazif's breakdown stirs more chaos, and Emir feels empty. Therefore, he visits his mother's grave to speak to her again. Meanwhile, Esma meets her childhood friend, and the thought and fears of her impending illness break her heart.

Episode 44 - Thursday, 9th of September 2021

Senem questions Gunem about Adem, but Adem insists on staying away from those who love and care for him. Sureyya plans a surprise for Faruk at work, although things take an unforeseen turn.

Episode 45 - Friday, 10th of September 2021

Idil thinks Adem is making progress, and Osman is shocked to hear that Esma called off the relationship. Esma's decision delights Faruk and Fikret, although it irks Sureyya and Ipek.

Episode 46 - Monday, 13th of September 2021

Gunes visits Adem, and Esma is forced to deal with the consequences of her decision to end her relationship since everyone in town questions her. Nurgul gets snoopy, goes through Esma's diary, and is shocked to find details about her diagnosis.

Episode 47 - Tuesday, 14th of September 2021

Sureyya pressures Esma to open up about her illness to the rest of the family, but she insists on keeping it a secret. Nurgul refuses to keep the secret and opens up to Garip about her situation. Later, Esma and Garip decide to get married, and the news shocks the boys.

Episode 48 - Wednesday, 15th of September 2021

As everyone awaits Esma's big day, the boys decide to spend the night messing around at Akif's house. However, disaster strikes and they fail to show up on time.

Episode 49 - Thursday, 16th of September 2021

Esma's relationship with her sons becomes more strained when she finds herself in a dilemma about whether to choose Garip over them. The women in the house help her plan her wedding, and Dilara and Gunes cross paths again.

Episode 50 - Friday, 17th of September 2021

Sureyya is shocked by what she finds out about Adem and Gunes, and tension heightens when the Boran brothers oust them. Is Ozgur as harmless as she pretends to be?

Episode 51 - Monday, 20th of September 2021

Esma's wedding is finally here, although she is nowhere to be found. Sureyya gets caught up in the confusion and gambles with breaking the news to the Boran boys.

Episode 52 - Tuesday, 21st of September 2021

As the wedding celebrations go on, certain secrets are revealed, and they cause a heartbreak.

Episode 53 - Wednesday, 22nd of September 2021

Garip and Esma go on a honeymoon, and the boys finally find out Esma's secret and are unsure whether to continue staying in the mansion. Elsewhere, Dilara gets the shock of her life at the hospital. What is it about?

Episode 54 - Thursday, 23rd of September 2021

Adem' visit to Idil lifts his spirits, and Fikret's feud with Okan heightens. Dilara finally explodes on Sureyya and Senem, and after the confrontation, she storms out. Later, another argument ensues between Faruk and Sureyya.

Episode 55 - Friday, 24th of September 2021

Nurgul offers Fikret nuggets of wisdom, and the conversation prompts Fikret to choose a life-changing deal. Meanwhile, Dilara is rushed to hospital, although with all the bridges burned, she wonders whether she will have anyone to take care of her.

Episode 56 - Monday, 27th of September 2021

Fikret plans a surprise for Ipek, although things take a different turn. Fikret loses patience towards Okan. Esma and Garip return from their honeymoon.

Episode 57 - Tuesday, 28th of September 2021

Faruk takes advantage of Fikret's strained relationship with Okan to salvage their relationship. Fikret's actions devastate Ipek, and when Fikret confides in Adem, their relationship grows stronger.

Episode 58 - Wednesday, 29th of September 2021

Sureyya wishes to be there for Dilara, although her worries about Esma's wellbeing heighten. Faruk and Fikret cross paths about Okan, and Ipek's decision raises tension.

Episode 59 - Thursday, 30th of September 2021

Adem plays his Trump card in turning his life around for good, and Fikret's entire life comes crashing down around him.

Adem

Adem gets involved in the family feud and what follows is the two brothers' admission to the hospital. After surgery, the doctor tells him he might never walk again. The news startles him; hence, he alienates himself from everyone. However, his friendship with Fikret renews his lease of life and makes him hopeful. Therefore, he makes a decision that will significantly influence the trajectory of his life.

Esma

Esma faints and is rushed to the hospital. The doctor shocks her when he tells her she is suffering from a terminal illness. She finds it difficult to digest the news; hence, she keeps it a secret and calls off her relationship. Later, she revives her relationship with Garip, and they get married. The decision leaves her in a dilemma on whom to choose first between her husband and children.

Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for September 2021 are a tip of the drama.

