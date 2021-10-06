Fans of Deur Dik en Dun 3 should expect to have a drama-filled October as the Afrikaans-dubbed series gets more exciting. Ipek decides to divorce Fikret while Adem tries to make things work with Dilara after she gives birth to their baby. Elsewhere, Sureyya catches Ozgur kissing Faruk. How will this affect their relationship? Please keep reading the following Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers to discover how the drama unfolds.

Deur Dik en Dun on eTV is a Turkish telenovela that tells the story of Sureyya, a beautiful and modest singer. Her life changes when she meets Faruk Boran, the oldest son of one of Turkey’s wealthiest families. They fall in love and get married but have to deal with the Boran matriarch, Esma Sultan, who is determined to protect the family's wealth above anything else.

Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for October 2021

Deur Dik en Dun Turkish telenovela has maintained its position as one of the most-watched shows on eTV. The series is now in its 3rd season, and Sureyya’s life at the Boran mansion is not getting any better as she catches Faruk and Ozgur in a compromising position.

Dilara gives birth to baby Umut in the October episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

1st of October 2021, Friday: Episode 60

Ipek makes up her mind to end her marriage with Fikret so she can concentrate on her work. Sureyya remains home to watch Anastasia, the worker who was recently employed and finds out that other workers are intimidating her and gives them all a lecture. Elsewhere, Fikret and Adem engage in a business discussion.

4th of October 2021, Monday: Episode 61

News of Ipek’s decision to divorce Fikret shocks Esma while Garip makes Faruk aware of Fikret's decision to transfer his shares to him. Ipek confronts Sureyya for taking over Esma’s position. Later, Fikret makes everyone aware of his collaboration with Adem.

5th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 62

Gunes reveals the affection she has for Adem. Meanwhile, Ipek makes up her mind regarding the divorce. Is she ready to end things with Fikret?

6th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 63

Adem and Faruk take Dilara to the medical facility after helping her out of the bathroom, and she later gives birth to baby Umut. Adem and Faruk have a candid conversation. Elsewhere, Ipek continues to live with Kimyet.

7th of October 2021, Thursday: Episode 64

There is joy in the family as they get to meet baby Umut. But, will the arrival of the baby save Adem and Dilara’s already strained relationship?

8th of October 2021, Friday: Episode 65

The Borans have another member joining their family business while baby Umut is finally brought home. Meanwhile, Anastasia and Osman have their initial meeting.

Ipek decides to divorce Fikret to focus on her work. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

11th of October 2021, Monday: Episode 66

The Boran brothers go out for a fun-filled night while Fikret calls Ipek so they can link up for one last moment. Can they make things work?

12th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 67

Fikret’s announcement of him seeking divorce gets Ipek unaware while Gunes arrives at Senem for advice on how to tackle the son of Adem. Kiymet is affected by the pain her daughter is undergoing as she informs Esma that the divorce will happen.

13th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 68

Esma reprimands Ipek as he goes through the divorce, while Dilara is not sure if letting Adem spend time alone with Umut is a good idea. Meanwhile, Esma takes over her rightful place.

14th of October 2021, Thursday: Episode 69

Dilara is taken out by Sureyya and Senem for a fun-filled night and lets Umut stay with Adem. He decides to call Gunes to accompany him as he cares for the baby. Elsewhere, Anastasia and Osman have a date at the house.

15th of October 2021, Friday: Episode 70

Sureyya tries to make Fikret feel better regarding his situation with Ipek. However, Faruk is not happy with the way Sureyya is involved in everyone’s affairs and accosts her for the behaviour. Meanwhile, Okan expresses his affection to Ipek while Esma is made the charity’s president.

Esma tries to reconcile with Kimyet in Deur Dik en Dun October episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

18th of October 2021, Monday: Episode 71

Sureyya tries to find out the details of the conversation between Ipek and Okan. Meanwhile, Faruk is preparing to have his and Sureyya’s anniversary celebrations while Fikret gets separation documents from Ipek.

19th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 72

Sureyya cannot get the time to be with Faruk on their anniversary, and the latter decides to go to a college celebration. Elsewhere, Ozgur is visited by an individual she does not want to associate with while things are about to get tense between Dilara, Gunes and Adem.

20th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 73

Faruk and Ozgur’s ex-fiancé run into each other, making him late for the date he was to have with Sureyya. Okan goes to the house of Ipek to seek her forgiveness.

21st of October 2021, Thursday: Episode 74

Esma finds out the truth about Okan and decides to accost Sureyya for not informing her. Fikret overhears the two talking. What will he do?

22nd of October 2021, Friday: Episode 75

Faruk is angry because Sureyya failed to reveal what is going on. Meanwhile, Fikret promises to make specific changes in his life after understanding that Ipek's mind is made up.

Sureyya discovers Ozgur kissing Faruk. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

25th of October 2021, Monday: Episode 76

Senem and Dilara have a candid conversation. Meanwhile, the atmosphere is filled with affection for the Boran's brothers as Ipek’s joy in life starts to fade.

26th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 77

Ipek and Fikret renew their marriage vows while Faruk and Ozgur go for a work convention outside of town. On the other hand, Esma attempts to set aside the difference she has with Kiymet while the brothers learn about Anastasia and Osman’s relationship.

27th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 78

Sureyya is planning to surprise Farukk at his hotel, but her excitement is cut short when she discovers him and Ozgur kissing. He had made a mistake by sending her the message that was meant for Sureyya.

28th of October 2021, Thursday: Episode 79

Sureyya has a difficult time understanding her situation with Faruk while Anastasia and Osman’s secret love grows. Adem tries to make his relationship with Dilara work for the sake of their kid.

29th of October 2021, Friday: Episode 80

Things do not turn out well for Ozgur’s unrequited love while Dilara starts going for therapy. Unfortunately, nobody seems to be remembering that today is Senem’s birthday.

Ipek and Fikret renew their vows after she changes her mind regarding the divorce. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Deur Dik en Dun 3 cast?

Deur Dik en Dun 3 October episodes are full of unexpected twists and a lot of action at the Boran mansion. How will Esma ensure stability in her family? Here is a look at what happens to some of the characters in the upcoming episodes of the eTV series.

Ipek

She decides to end her marriage with Fikret so she can concentrate on her work. Her decision shocks everyone, specially Esma and Kimyet. Okan confesses his love for her, and Faruk decides to make some changes in his life as he tries to accept his wife's decision. Ipek later changes her mind about the divorce, and they decide to renew their marriage vows.

Dilara

She gives birth to baby Umut and everyone in the family is happy. However, her relationship with Adem is not in a good place, and she does not trust him to stay alone with the baby. Gunes, who loves Adem, seems to be in the way of them reconciling. They try to make things work between them for the sake of their child, and Dilara starts going to therapy.

Sureyya

She tries to make Fikret feel better regarding her situation with Ipek, but Faruk confronts her for being too involved in other people’s affairs. Her relationship with Faruk seems to be doing well as they celebrate their anniversary. However, she starts doubting his love when she catches him kissing Ozgur. How will the incident affect their relationship?

Deur Dik en Dun has to be on your must-watch list this October. The show promises to offer viewers one of the best home entertainments, as revealed by the above Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers. Will Dilara and Adem make things work for the sake of their baby? The Turkish telenovela airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 5.30 p.m.

