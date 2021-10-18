Deur Dik en Dun 3 Teasers for November 2021: Esma and Garip go on vacation

The Deur Dik en Dun Turkish soapie is a show that blends education and entertainment. The action is triggered when Faruk begins to fall in love with Surreya. Esma is the matriarch of the wealthy and influential Boran family, and she wants only the best for her sons, especially Faruk. The Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers preview the conditions that threaten the union between a boy from a wealthy family and a girl from an almost insignificant background.

Esma is the matriarch of the wealthy and influential Boran family.

After going through some accusations, Faruk decides it is best to quit his job to start a journey towards self-actualisation. Esma's health is deteriorating quickly, and Surreya is having trouble piecing the puzzles of her childhood experiences together. This month's show explains the importance of family and loved ones during difficult moments.

Deur Dik en Dun teasers for November 2021

Deur Dik en Dun series is already in its third season. If you have been following the series since it premiered, the overwhelming themes of romance, deceit, and strong are some things you should be used to by now. The teasers for Deur Dik en Dun November 2021 episodes provide a sneak peek into the show's recent events.

Episode 81 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Ipek accepts the chance to work when Gunes offers one during dinner, while Okan blames Faruk for Ozgur's need to be hospitalised.

Episode 82 - Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

Ipek attempts to make Okan see that he is misjudging Ozgur and Faruk's relationship. On the other hand, Gunes receives information that Dilara and Adem are attending a therapy session together. Meanwhile, Okan chooses to return the shares to the Boran family.

Episode 83 - Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Faruk informs Sureyya about his feelings while Garip and Esma embark on a holiday trip. Elsewhere, Dilara and Adem decide that Idil is the ideal person to share their issues with.

Episode 84 - Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

Umut has been alive for 40 days, and this calls for celebration amongst Dilara and the ladies in the household. The men take their celebration to a pub while Garip and Esma find time to iron things out between themselves.

Episode 85 - Friday, 5th of November, 2021

Emir goes on a vacation for three months in London while Faruk gives his resignation letter to the company. However, Merts and Dilara see each other for the first time, while Gunes itches to return home.

Merts and Dilara see each other for the first time.

Episode 86 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

No one is happy about Faruk's decision to resign from the organisation, and Esma burdens Sureyya with the difficult task of requesting Anastasia's departure. Meanwhile, Gunes and Dilara look like they are getting along fairly well, while Esma does not believe it is real.

Episode 87 - Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Esma is in disbelief when Faruk declares his decision to leave the company. However, she is not the only one who feels this way.

Episode 88 - Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

Faruk is unwilling to change his mind, which leaves the family in a disarray of feelings. Finally, Faruk decides to take a leave to discover himself. Meanwhile, there is a flashback to how things were between Garip and Esma in old times, while Anastasia's resignation hurts Ostan to the bone.

Episode 89 - Thursday, 11th of November, 2021

It dawns on everyone that Esma is nowhere to be found after Mustafa locates her bag by the roadside. Meanwhile, the unfortunate past between Garip and Esma is revealed. Faruk, Sureyya, and Garip decide to go and get Esma back after her location becomes known. The rescuers meet a confused Esma and realise that her conditions are more critical, leaving them sad.

Episode 90 - Friday, 12th of November, 2021

A medical doctor informs Faruk that Esma is in a more critical condition than she ever was. However, Esma is flown out to Istanbul with the hope of getting her better medical attention and treatment. Meanwhile, the Borans nurse their wound.

Episode 91 - Monday, 15th of November, 2021

Faruk finds out that he has a hidden talent while Esma is back home. Kiymet reminisces about the decisions she has made in the past.

Kiymet reminisces about the decisions she has made in the past.

Episode 92 - Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021

The Boran Company experiences a new kind of disaster while Anastasia and Osman are more complicated.

Episode 93 - Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021

Faruk hands over the firm to Fikret while revealing what the future holds for him. Meanwhile, Esma finds Anastasia and Osman in a compromising position and from that moment onwards, the Boran household becomes a sort of hell.

Episode 94 - Thursday, 18th of November, 2021

The previous night's happenings keep the Baron household under intense tension, while Osman is concerned that he has not seen or heard from Anastasia. Meanwhile, Dilara finds it hard to contain her emotions for Mert; things go out of hand after Adem sees Mert coming out of her abode. Finally, Sureyya recalls the reality of her younger days.

Episode 95 - Friday, 19th of November, 2021

Faruk is planning to storm his family members with a surprise since he has been away for some time. However, Adem is unhappy about Dilara'a new romantic relationship, and he is finding it difficult to deal with the emotions that come with the thoughts. Sureyya's dreams in recent times have been strange.

Episode 96 - Monday, 22nd of November, 2021

Faruk gathers members of the Boran family and close associates and friends to a dinner party in his restaurant. On the other hand, Sureyya discusses her parents with Senem and discovers the woman who is always in her dreams. Sureyya uses this information to find the lady, but the things she discovers are far from comforting.

Episode 97 - Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021

Sureyya scrambles through some of her mother's belongings and uncovers some shocking facts. Meanwhile, Dilara and Gunes are having a serious conversation, and it looks like the Boran brothers have managed to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Episode 98 - Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021

Sureyya has been in bed for a long time because of her depression, and Faruk is not pleased to meet her in such a condition. Sureyya filters some of the memories of growing up and discovers that the things she knew about her parents were false. At the same time, Sureyya decides to go back to Fatma for new answers.

Episode 99 - Thursday, 25th of November, 2021

Sureyya discovers the accident between Senem and her parents. But then, Dilara is unhappy about Gunes cordiality with Umut, even though she tries to use Mert to make Adem jealous.

Sureyya filters some of the memories of growing up and discovers that the things she knew about her parents were false.

Episode 100 - Friday, 26th of November, 2021

The restaurant's official opening night has come, but Sureyya's mood suggests nothing in the likelihood of celebration. Then, Faruk goes to her to make her know how relevant she is.

Episode 101 - Monday, 29th of November, 2021

Esma leaves some of her most valuable possessions for Ipek and Surreya before going away with Garip. Faruk and Afik are excited about the restaurant's launch, while Esma exhibits a strange character on a visit to Senem.

Episode 102 - Tuesday, 30th of November, 2021

Nazif and Gulistan are finally going to be parents; the news is celebrated among members of the household. First, Garip grieves over Esma's Alzheimer's while she is sleeping. Dilara gets some sound advice from Surreya.

Faruk

Faruk is a young man who is experiencing a bit of bad luck with some people close to him. First, someone accuses him of being the cause of another person's troubles. Second, his relationship with an associate is misconstrued. Like some people, Faruk discovers a new passion and decides to quit his regular job to pursue his discovery, which puts him in a bad place with some of his family members and friends.

Sureyya

Sureyya appears to have a listening ear as some friends and family members open up about their feelings to her. She is instrumental in rescuing someone who goes missing even though she has her problems. For some reason, she recalls her childhood, and some things seem not to be adding up. Sureyya starts having mysterious dreams that feature a particular woman.

These Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers must have made you more rage to watch the show. The Deur Dik en Dun Turkish series shows why it has become one of the most romantic dramas on TV. Do not miss out as the show broadcasts on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 17h30.

