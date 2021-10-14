King of Hearts teasers for November: Will Shabnam fall into Raghu's trap?

Coming this November are new episodes for the exciting show King of Hearts! The storyline is only getting juicier as the months go by, with Raghu getting an opportunity to prove his true identity in court. Will his plan to hide that he is Siddharth pay off? Will Shabnam's investigation into him bear any fruits? Find out the gist for this November below.

Raghu reveals his true identity and the secret he keeps to Pinto. Photo: @ZeeWorld Gossip

Source: Facebook

The King of Hearts plot revolves around the lives of DD and her daughter Roshni. Roshni falls in love with a gentleman Siddharth, who later discovers that the man she fell in love with was lying to her this entire time! She chooses to leave him, but their story does not end there. Get a glimpse at some interesting bits to expect this November.

King of Hearts November teasers

King of Hearts is a thrilling TV show airing on Glow TV. In the teasers below, Raghu reveals his true identity and the secret he keeps to Pinto. Will Pinto keep his secret safe? Shabnam is not convinced by Siddharth's efforts to keep his secret safe. Will she eventually uncover the truth?

DD reprimands Shabnam. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 1st November 2021 - Episode 159

Roshni wants to push Raghu to give her some assistance; however, Raghu is not taking the bait. Will she solicit his help? Later on, Shabnam smells a rat and is onto Roshni. Will Roshni be able to hide her scheme from Shabnam?

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 - Episode 160

Roshni accompanies Raghu to the house; doing this shocks the entire family. On the other hand, Shabnam is concerned that the truth will come out. The question remains, will Roshni and Raghu find a way to keep their secret safe?

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021 - Episode 161

Raghu finds a way to prove his identity beyond doubt in the courtroom. Soon after, DD and Roshni receive the good news that they have been yearning for.

Thursday, 4th November 2021 - Episode 162

DD makes a comeback, and she does not waste time and almost immediately humiliates Shabnam. Finally, Raghu comes clean to Pinto about everything, revealing that he is actually Siddharth. With this revelation, will he be able to keep his identity hidden from his family for much longer?

Friday, 5th November 2021 - Episode 163

Simran reaches DD's place and insists on seeing Siddharth, i.e. Raghu. Soon after, Alaknanda uses her entire body to prevent a full-on fight between DD and Simran. Then, finally, Yash comes back.

Monday, 8th November 2021 - Episode 164

Shabnam and Simran decide to investigate whether the person faking that he is Siddharth is him. Elsewhere, Kritika rescues DD from landing in jail once more while Siddharth manipulates Shabnam, but she is still suspicious about who he is.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021 - Episode 165

Siddharth can tell that things may go wrong, but he still vows to trap Shabnam. Finally, Sundari arrives at the Patel home to live there. Her only motive for the move is to make Shabnam's life miserable. Will she succeed?

The danger is looming in the household. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Note: Briefly.co.za will update the list as soon as new episodes are out!

Raghu

Roshni brings him to the house, shocking the entire family, especially Shabnam, who is concerned that the truth will be revealed. Later on, he proves his identity in court, but he comes clean to Pinto that he is Siddharth. Will he be able to keep this secret from his family?

Shabnam

In the teasers above, he suspects that Roshni is up to no good and is taken aback when she comes with Raghu to the home. She is then humiliated when DD returns and puts her in her place. Later on, she decides to find out Siddharth's true identity with the help of Simran. But, unknowingly to her, this will land her in hot soup and set her up for a trap.

Are you a fan of the teasers above? Do you want to find out whether Shabnam will evade Raghu's trap? Then, ensure you do not miss one episode of the fascinating soapie. To watch King of Hearts full episodes, tune in to Zee World on weekdays at 17h00.

READ ALSO: A Love to Die For teasers for October 2021: Roma orders Danny's murder to protect her evil plan

In recent news, Briefly.co.za recently published A Love to Die For teasers for October. The storyline is only getting more enticing.

Roma and Tara will stop at nothing to ensure that their plan against Aarohi works. They kill Danny when he becomes a threat to their mission, and Deep vows to make them pay. Get to know how the whole story unfolds during the month from the following A Love to Die For teasers.

Source: Briefly.co.za