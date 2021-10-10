This is Fate teasers for November 2021: Why is Akshay calling off the wedding?

In a bid to conceal his past atrocities, Akshay resolves to call his wedding ceremony quits, not minding the public ridicule he was opening his wife to. Nevertheless, will he successfully cover his misdeeds forever? This is Fate teasers for November 2021 share some exciting things to watch out for the show's official daily broadcast.

Since the first season of the highly engaging television series This Is Fate on Zee World premiered, it has remained a favourite among Indian soapie lovers. The suspense, creativity, and dynamism in the show's scripting make the series worth spending time watching daily. However, from This is Fate teasers for November 2021, part of the concerns addressed is why Akshay abruptly ends his wedding. So, there is something for every viewer to learn from this month's show!

This is Fate teasers for November 2021

This month's episodes introduce how eager people are to see Preeta at the "haldi" ceremony and later share different challenges she had to go through. Find out how she manages to weather the storm as you read through the highlights of the show below.

Episode 50 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Those present at the "haldi" ceremony look forward to seeing Preeta.

Episode 51 - Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

Srishti informs Sameer about the punishment that awaits Sarla, while Akshay informs Preeta concerning how his associates take over the proof against him. At the same time, he informs Preeta to ensure he gets married to Srishti and Kritika.

Episode 52 - Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Kritika supports checking on Akshay after what Preeta revealed. Meanwhile, a receptionist refutes the accusation of letting a third party know about Akshay's room number. Afterwards, Kritika interrogates him on checking the drinks in his room and how he found the door to his bathroom locked. Finally, Kareema pleads for Akshay's mother's forgiveness on the inability to prove that Akshay is blameworthy.

Episode 53 - Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

Kareena instructs Preeta to get back home after Kritika gets married. However, Kareena drags Preeta outside the house and informs Karan concerning the mistakes Preeta made, while Akshay's mom engages in a conflict with Sarla when Akshay and Kritika wedding ceremony is ongoing. Nevertheless, Sameer and Srishti produce proof to discontinue the marriage ceremony.

Episode 54 - Friday, 5th of November, 2021

Akshay ends the wedding and screams at Preeta, but Karan stands in her defence. Meanwhile, Akshay's reason for calling quits the wedding was an attempt to save himself from making known to everyone what he did wrong. Nevertheless, Karan stands on Preeta's side when Kareena resolves to send her packing. At the same time, he challenges Preeta's actions and Sarla, who is already upset, goes home with her.

Episode 55 - Saturday, 6th of November, 2021

Rahki sights Mahira while trying to take advantage of Preeta and Karan's separation. Elsewhere, Sameer and Srishti discuss with Karan and Preeta hoping both of them could reconcile. After some time, Mahira makes an effort to get closer to Karan.

Episode 56 - Sunday, 7th of November, 2021

Sarla's neighbours show up in the house and attack Karan, while Sherlyn becomes angry with Prithvi because she refuses to give her a call on Valentine's Day. Nevertheless, Mahira believes Karan is likely to be arguing in Sarla's house, while Sarla allows Karan to go home with Preeta and informs him to spend the night at home.

Episode 57 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Rakhi enters where Mahesh lives and wishes him a happy Valentine's Day while Karan gets home with Preeta, getting Kareen really upset. Then, Dadi and Rakhi try to appease her before Sherlyn later teaches Mahira a lesson.

Preeta

Initially, Kareena instructs Preeta to return home since Kritika is married before dragging her outside again later. Although Akshay calls off the wedding, he will not stop shouting at her. But despite the shame, Karan stands in her defence even when she is about to be sent out packing. Unfortunately, when she goes home with Karan, little does she know that there is another hell of issues to be faced.

Akshay

An issue happens, and investigations are on to find out who gave out Akshay's room number. But, as much as his mother desires him to be proved guilty, it ends up the other way round. Since he decides to discontinue the wedding, what other plans does he have up his sleeves? But then, is there something he knows about Preeta that makes him maltreat her, and will his evil deeds ever find him out?

This is Fate teasers for November 2021 edition have proved that the show has many interesting scenes that no viewers will desire to miss. For instance, what will Rahki do after sighting Mahira while trying to take advantage of Preeta and Karan's separation? Therefore, do not miss the show as the episodes promise to be highly engaging.

