Residents are glad that the Mbombela lion was not hurt or killed when he was captured.

A lion that was recently roaming around the Mbombela area has been captured.

The big cat had residents of the area on high alert recently after news broke that he was spotted near The Rest Estate.

Joggers, hikers and cyclists, in particular, were all on high alert following the news.

Lion darted and captured

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has confirmed that the lion was successfully captured at 2 am on 2 November.

“The lion was darted and captured near the Sekelbos Estate in Mbombela,” the MTPA’s spokesperson, Simphiwe Shungube, said.

The Nelspruit Concerned Citizens (NCC) also took to social media to show appreciation for everyone involved in the successful capture.

They shared a photo of the darted lion so residents could see that the big cat remained unharmed.

Social media glad lion wasn’t hurt

Those who took to social media thanked everyone involved for not hurting the lion, while others joked about its presence so close to their homes.

One man reflected on the photo of the darted lion, saying it looked like it was wearing rugby attire.

Willem Stapelberg joked:

“Did the lion play lock because it still has its scrum cap on?”

Mercia Saayman said:

“I bet there were less break-ins this week😅.”

Edward Dyssel added:

“I'm going to go cut the fence somewhere; this kept my week exciting.”

Themby Makhathini said:

“Shame. It must be hungry.🥺But where did it come from? This one remains a mystery. Our streets were quiet for a moment there😂😂.”

Michelle Pretorius added:

“Happy he is safe and unharmed.”

Madison Joceyln Mckenzie:

“I am just so happy that it wasn't killed. Thanks all for not killing it. ♥️”

Phyllis Buitendag:

"Finally safe and sound. Well done, what a blessing. OK let the kids and pets out to play now. Nou gaan ons Braai."

