A Middleburg couple were attacked in a park while walking home from a nearby store

A man was stabbed to death in front of his wife by armed robbers who stole cash and cellphones

Residents of the area are still in disbelief over the incident and want something to be done about the parks

The attack on a Middleburg couple and the subsequent death of one person has left residents of the area in a state of shock, Image: Darren Stewart/ Frederic Cirou.

MPUMALANGA - The community of Middleburg are still in a state of shock following the attack on a couple in a notorious park.

One man, believed to be a school teacher, was killed during the attack.

Couple attacked while walking home

The couple were walking through a park on the corner of Oos and Zuid Street when they were attacked.

The man was stabbed to death in front of his wife while she was spared.

The robbers fled with cash and cell phones.

Safety in parks under the spotlight

Residents of the area say the park has become a hangout for loiterers and dangerous elements.

There have also been reports of other robberies in the park before.

It has also developed a reputation as an area for excessive public drinking.

The men responsible for the crime are still at large.

Residents react to tragic news

The tragic killing has left community members shocked, with some complaining about the state of the parks in the area.

Adri Beukes said:

“One no longer walks to the store in Middelburg. Hope they catch this rubbish.”

Mphoza Nkosi added:

“I am so heartbroken. 💔😭 This is beyond sad. I am still in shock. I hope that the people who did this will be apprehended before they hurt another soul. Rest well, colleague. Strength to the wife and the rest of the family🤗🤗.”

Matilda Tilly Msoma said:

“This is so painful. He was my colleague. It's going to be a very sad day at school on Monday, and learners are writing. Condolences to his family.”

Elmarie Rall added:

“Our condolences to the family of the deceased. Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, our parks need to be cleaned and fenced. The river area at the park needs to be maintained, too. Those reeds and hanging trees are a huge problem.”

