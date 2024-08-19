A 16-year-old teenager who robbed and murdered a gogo from Middleburg in Mpumalanga has been sentenced

The teenager stabbed the gogo multiple times before robbing her and leaving her for dead

She received 28 years for her crimes, and South Africans were taken aback that a teenager would commit such a criminal act

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Netizens welcomed the sentence a teenage murderer received. Image: Artisteer

Source: Getty Images

MIDDELBURG, MPUMALANGA — A teenager who was found guilty of robbing and murdering an elderly woman was handed down a stiff sentence.

Teenager murders Middleburg woman

According to IOL, the teenager brutally murdered Grace Sebothoma in August last year at Vaalbank in Mpumalanga. The girl attacked the woman and stabbed her repeatedly before robbing her of her belongings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The court sentenced her to 18 years for murder and 10 years for aggravated robbery. She will swerve her sentence concurrently. The South African Police Service's Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the sentence.

South Africans welcomed the sentence

Netizens on Facebook commenting on the incident welcomed the sentence and discussed the case.

Bongani Sithole said:

"Good. She must learn the hard way."

Solly Kevin Gasela said:

"Yet citizens from Cape Town say the 17 year-old is a minor after killing a school girl."

Saleem Ibn Abdullah said:

"Do adult crimes and you'll do adult time."

Denzo Warmbad said:

"The one who killed that girl at school should follow. This thing of releasing the kids to the parents is the reason why these people who know exactly what they are doing will continue to commit these crimes."

Petrus Jantjie said:

"She must rot in jail."

Teenager arrested for the murder of a little child in Mpumalanga

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Mpumalanga SAPS arrested a teenager for the death of a little boy.

Junior Mabandla was found buried in a shallow grave after he was allegedly killed. The community assaulted the suspect, and the police rescued him, only to throw him in jail for the alleged murder and that of another little girl who went missing.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News