Five suspects who were found guilty of robbing a liquor store and shooting at the South African Police Service were given hefty sentences

The men reportedly robbed a store in Worcester in the Western Cape and took R30,000; the police minister Senzo Mchunu hailed the sentence

South Africans celebrated the sentence and gave props to the South African Police Service and the justice system

WORCESTER, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu applauded the heavy sentence five suspects who robbed a liquor store in Worcester in the Western Cape received.

Suspects sentenced to 545 years in prison

According to the South African Police Service, the five men accused of robbing the store and shooting at police officers in 2018 received their sentences. Phello Monyake, Elijah Mpiti, Wiseman Tsehlana, Bongani Ngubo and Phikomlazi Mpafa will spend the rest of their lives in prison after receiving a collective 545 years.

Mchunu welcomed the sentence and called it a victory for law enforcement.

"In alignment with the priorities of the 7th administration, we have maintained a zero-tolerance stance towards criminals who attack police officers. An attack on an officer is not just an attack on an individual but an assault on the state and the people of South Africa," he said.

South Africans give SAPS flowers

Netizens on Facebook also welcomed the sentence, and many celebrated the police and the criminal justice system.

Aron Pen du said:

"Let's hope that our justice system will do the same to state capture criminals."

Briaqn Bruno Mabale said:

"Well done to the investigation team."

Eddy Ferreira said:

"Good news."

Thapelo Juluka Machaka said:

"Good sentence."

Dzunisani Mtsenga said:

"Crimes worth hundreds of years! Don't steal or open fire on a cop."

