Police Minister Senzo Mchunu Welcomes 545-Year Sentence for Liquor Shooters
- Five suspects who were found guilty of robbing a liquor store and shooting at the South African Police Service were given hefty sentences
- The men reportedly robbed a store in Worcester in the Western Cape and took R30,000; the police minister Senzo Mchunu hailed the sentence
- South Africans celebrated the sentence and gave props to the South African Police Service and the justice system
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
WORCESTER, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu applauded the heavy sentence five suspects who robbed a liquor store in Worcester in the Western Cape received.
Suspects sentenced to 545 years in prison
According to the South African Police Service, the five men accused of robbing the store and shooting at police officers in 2018 received their sentences. Phello Monyake, Elijah Mpiti, Wiseman Tsehlana, Bongani Ngubo and Phikomlazi Mpafa will spend the rest of their lives in prison after receiving a collective 545 years.
Mchunu welcomed the sentence and called it a victory for law enforcement.
"In alignment with the priorities of the 7th administration, we have maintained a zero-tolerance stance towards criminals who attack police officers. An attack on an officer is not just an attack on an individual but an assault on the state and the people of South Africa," he said.
South Africans give SAPS flowers
Netizens on Facebook also welcomed the sentence, and many celebrated the police and the criminal justice system.
Aron Pen du said:
"Let's hope that our justice system will do the same to state capture criminals."
Briaqn Bruno Mabale said:
"Well done to the investigation team."
Eddy Ferreira said:
"Good news."
Thapelo Juluka Machaka said:
"Good sentence."
Dzunisani Mtsenga said:
"Crimes worth hundreds of years! Don't steal or open fire on a cop."
VBS Chairman sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
In another article, Briefly News reported that the VBS Mutual Bank chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, was sentenced to over 500 years of imprisonment.
He will serve his sentence concurrently, meaning he will be in prison for 15 years.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za