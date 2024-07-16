The South African Communist Party's former Limpopo secretary Phatse Justice Pitso slammed the parry's alleged R3 million payment from VBS Mutual Bank

The party was among the high-profile individuals and entities which the convicted former chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi's explosive affidavit

Pitso demanded that the party pay the money back and sack The Minister of Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande

LIMPOPO — The South African Communist Party's former Limpopo secretary demanded that the part coughed out the money it allegedly received from VBS Mutual Bank

SACP also implicated in Matodzi's affidavit

According to TimesLIVE, the party was implicated in the affidavit signed by the convicted former chairman of VBS, Tshifhiwa Matodzi. Along with the Economic Freedom Fighters' leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, the party was accused of receiving money from Matodzi.

VBS Mutual Bank allegedly paid the SACP's R3 million conference bill for a conference at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni. Justice Pitso, the party's former Limpopo secretary, wrote an open letter demanding the party pay the money back, issue a public apology, and fire Nzimande because he was the party's general secretary at the time of the conference.

South Africans disappointed in politicians

Netizens on Facebook gave politicians a thumbs down, as more politicians appear to be implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

Lethlogonolo Mose said:

"These politicians are all the same. They are wolves in sheep's clothing, stealing from the poor while promising them heaven on earth."

Linda Erasmus Schutz said:

"All who received must pay back the money to the poor old pensioners."

Brian Bongani Nyizane said:

"I'm in disbelief of what I'm hearing. Malema and Floyd were bought with poor people's money, resulting in life savings disappearing."

Elsie Hlamalani said:

"All must pay back the money for the poor."

Ramatee Ranala said:

"People must distance themselves from these hyenas."

