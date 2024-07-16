Former SACP Leader Calls on the Party To Pay Back R3 Million VBS Mutual Bank Money
- The South African Communist Party's former Limpopo secretary Phatse Justice Pitso slammed the parry's alleged R3 million payment from VBS Mutual Bank
- The party was among the high-profile individuals and entities which the convicted former chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi's explosive affidavit
- Pitso demanded that the party pay the money back and sack The Minister of Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
LIMPOPO — The South African Communist Party's former Limpopo secretary demanded that the part coughed out the money it allegedly received from VBS Mutual Bank
SACP also implicated in Matodzi's affidavit
According to TimesLIVE, the party was implicated in the affidavit signed by the convicted former chairman of VBS, Tshifhiwa Matodzi. Along with the Economic Freedom Fighters' leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, the party was accused of receiving money from Matodzi.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
VBS Mutual Bank allegedly paid the SACP's R3 million conference bill for a conference at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni. Justice Pitso, the party's former Limpopo secretary, wrote an open letter demanding the party pay the money back, issue a public apology, and fire Nzimande because he was the party's general secretary at the time of the conference.
South Africans disappointed in politicians
Netizens on Facebook gave politicians a thumbs down, as more politicians appear to be implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.
Lethlogonolo Mose said:
"These politicians are all the same. They are wolves in sheep's clothing, stealing from the poor while promising them heaven on earth."
Linda Erasmus Schutz said:
"All who received must pay back the money to the poor old pensioners."
Brian Bongani Nyizane said:
"I'm in disbelief of what I'm hearing. Malema and Floyd were bought with poor people's money, resulting in life savings disappearing."
Elsie Hlamalani said:
"All must pay back the money for the poor."
Ramatee Ranala said:
"People must distance themselves from these hyenas."
Former Treasury director denies receiving bribes from Matodzi
In a related article, Briefly News reported that former National Treasury's director general Dondo Mogajane denied he benefitted from the VBS Bank looting.
Mogajane was accused of receiving money from Matodzi to deter the National Treasury from investigating municipalities' investments with VBS Bank.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za