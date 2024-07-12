The former director-general of the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, flatly denied that the convicted VBS Bank chairman bribed him

He spoke after Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the looting of the VBS Bank

South Africans refused to believe him, not even when he asserted that he did his best to prevent further looting

JOHANNESBURG — National Treasury's former director-general Dondo Magajane distanced himself from the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

Former Treasury DG denies bribery claims

According to SowetanLIVE, Mogajane responded to claims convicted former VBS chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi made in an affidavit he signed regarding the involvement of top government officials in the saga. Matodzi also accused Mogajane of receiving bribery money. Matodzi claimed he met Mogajane and two other people, one of whom told him he should pay Mogajane R1 million.

Mogajane slammed the allegations Matodzi, who will serve 15 years for his crimes, made as baseless.

"I proudly served with distinction, honesty, loyalty and humility as a dedicated public servant for 23 years, the last five of which were as director-general of the National Treasury. My record is clean in terms of how I ran my department and conducted myself as a member of the National Treasury," he said.

Mogajane said that he met Matodzi on several occasions, but the meetings followed a circular the Treasury issued warning municipalities against making deposits at a mutual bank. He added that he was taken aback by the looting and made statements to the Hawks to support its investigation.

South Africans did not believe him

Netizens on Facebook took his words with a grain of salt.

Mmoye Enuel said:

"The coalition government will do better. Most of these comrades are going to be jailed."

Denise Veller said:

"Does one honestly believe he would admit to receiving this very money stolen from low-income earner pensioners?"

Kay Kay Molobi said:

"No one could say they got the money. They are always denying."

Sheik Shaheed Stakala said:

"When theaxe camera to the forest, the trees cried, "Don't worry. He's one of us.""

Zandisile Molosi said;

"It's common for anyone to deny everything before it becomes a truth."

ActionSA calls on Hawks to investigate Malema and Sjhivambu

Similarly, Briefly News reported that ActionSA called on the South African Police Service to probe the EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

This came after Matodzi alleged that he paid the EFF millions in donations after meeting with them. ActionSA said it will write to the Hawks to demand an investigation.

