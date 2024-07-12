ActionSA responded to the affidavit convicted former VBS Mutual Bank chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi signed

The affidavit was leaked, and it implicated Economic Freedom Foighters' leaders, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

The party announced that it would write to the Hawks for Malema and Shivambu to be investigated, slamming the two

ActionSA wants the Hawks to probe into Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu's alleged involvement in the VBS saga. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—ActionSA has demanded that the South African Police Service investigate Economic Freedom Fighters president and deputy president Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

ActionSA calls for investigation into Malema, Shivambu

According to a statement the party posted on its Z account @Action4SA, ActionSA's Limpopo Provincial Chairperson Victor Mothemela announced it would write to the Hawks to investigate Malema and Shivambu for their alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

Mothemela's announcement came after an explosive affidavit signed by convicted former VBS Bank chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi. Mothemela called Malema and Shivambu's assertions that they were not involved in the looting of the VBS Bank hollow.

"Matodzi's unequivocal admission that the two EFF leaders were fully aware of the one-time R5 million and monthly R1 million payments to Sgameka Projects as bribes to maintain silence about former President Zuma's infamous R8 million loan from VBS during a period of public scrutiny, clearly illustrates the potential shadiness, corruption and " of these two EFF leaders," he said.

View the statement here:

South Africans turn on ActionSA

Netizens held different views on the matter and some roasted ActionSA.

Gaba said:

"The Hawks did that already and found nothing. This is just a campaigning card for you and your racist bosses."

HwataLua said:

"This is not evidence. It's just an affidavit. Bring objective evidence like statements, CIPC records, etc., not hearsay by a disgruntled person.":

Bophuthatswana said:

"They'll never talk about Markus Jooste and his shenanigans."

I AM WHAT I AM said:

"No need for an investigation. It's all been done already by a journalist who they threatened to do but didn't."

Source: Briefly News