South Africans Slam Julius Malema’s Durban July Shoes Worth R27K
- The Economic Freedom Fighters' President, Julius Malema, stunned the country with his outfit for the Durban July event
- Malema rocked the event with a stunning black suit and a pair of shoes that cost R27,000, while his wife wore a gorgeous silver dress
- South Africans were disappointed in Malema and slammed him for claiming to champion the rights of the poor while wearing expensive shoes
JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters' President Julius Malema wore a stunning suit and expensive shoes to match at the Durban July. However, not everyone was impressed with his taste.
Malema wears expensive shoes
TimesLIVE reported that Malema wore Christian Louboutin Corteo on Spikes shoes, which cost just over R27,000. The shoes were part of his outfit for the Durban July event, which he attended with his wife, Mantoa Matlala. Malema has previously received backlash for his expensive taste in shoes and has not shied away from his love of fine cotton.
South Africans boo Malema
Netizens on Facebook gave the leader of the Red Berets a thumbs-down for his expensive shoes.
Rob Chandler said:
"A champion for the poor. Yeah, right."
Thembisa News Agency said:
"Juju is using the EFF as his cash cow just to maintain his exorbitant lifestyle."
Richard Deane said:
"A far cry from the overalls he wears in parliament. His true colours show when the people he supposedly represents are not around."
Vincent Sepaela said:
"We're starting to think his definition of economic freedom means being free to spend a fortune on designer clothes."
Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze said:
"He was partying on behalf of the poor."
Ju;ius Malema slams the new cabinet, calls it bloated
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Malema slammed the new cabinet president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who was announced after the Government of National Unity was established.
Malema criticised the 77-member cabinet of ministers, deputy ministers, the president and deputy president and said it was too bloated.
